Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Basketball Players (CHK-2278)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a basketball coach, I wanted to create a basketball training aid that would encourage a player to spread his/her fingers, follow through a shot from the middle finger, hold the ball with the fingertips, and control/spin the ball with the fingertips and thumb of his/her dominant hand when shooting," said an inventor, from Shreveport, La., "so I invented the Str8 Shot. My cost-effective design helps improve consistency, control and accuracy when shooting. It also can be worn during a basketball game to help with shooting."

The patent-pending invention provides a new training aid to improve a basketball player's shooting skills. In doing so, it helps the user spread his/her fingers as well as pull the middle finger down for follow through with his/her shot. It also prevents the player from holding a basketball against the palm of his/her dominant hand when preparing to shoot. As a result, it could increase shooting consistency and performance. Additionally, it can be used to help dribble the ball with the fingertips. The invention features two simple and straightforward designs that are easy to use so it is ideal for all basketball players on every level.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2278, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

