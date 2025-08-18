Randall Wealth Management Group Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Financial Planner In Long Beach, CA

Randall Wealth Management Group

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Financial Planner in Long Beach, California has been awarded to Randall Wealth Management Group. This recognition honors Randall Wealth Management Group for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Randall Wealth Management Group, a trusted financial advisory firm based in Long Beach California, has been helping individuals navigate retirement planning since its founding in 1994 by Craig Randall, who brought more than three decades of experience to the industry. In 2019, his son Trevor Randall assumed leadership of the firm after working alongside his father for ten years, continuing the family legacy with a focus on personalized financial guidance. Specializing in Retirement Income Planning, the firm tailors strategies to meet each client's unique goals and lifestyle needs. Services include Retirement and Income Planning, Investment Management, Retirement Plan Rollovers, Estate Planning, Social Security Analysis, and Life Insurance. With a vision to build long-term and multi generational relationships, Randall Wealth Management Group is committed to helping clients achieve financial confidence through thoughtful and individualized planning. The firm remains proud to serve Long Beach and its surrounding communities.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Randall Wealth Management Group stood out as a reputable company in the financial advising industry. Known for its experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated team, Randall Wealth Management Group has earned a strong reputation within the Long Beach community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Randall Wealth Management Group's communication and exceptional service:“I have complete faith in Trevor Randall. He and his company are looking out for my best interests and I wish him the best because he IS the best in everything he does!”“I am very happy with Randall Wealth Management! Trevor keeps us informed and answers a lot of stupid questions for us and answers his phone!”"If you're looking for an investment advisor that's easily accessible, communicative and feels like family, then this is the place for you! It also helps that Trevor and his team are well versed in investment strategies that are tailored according to each individual's unique plans and risk tolerance. I am nearing retirement and I would not trust any other firm to guide my plans."“Best wealth management and financial advisor in Long beach. Thank you so much for being a trusted partner for us!”The Randall Wealth Management Group team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding financial services.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Randall Wealth Management Group, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...Randall Wealth Management Group and Vanderbilt Financial Group are separate and unaffiliated entities.Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates. Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB. Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions Advisory Services offered through Consolidated Portfolio Review Clearing agents: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab Insurance Services offered through Vanderbilt Insurance and other agencies Supervising Office: 125 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 . 631-845-5100 For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit

