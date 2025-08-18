TRC Companies Earns Top Rankings In Engineering News-Record Sourcebook

Rankings reinforce TRC's industry leadership in critical markets

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, was recognized as an industry leader in the 2025 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Sourcebook rankings.

The Sourcebook ranks the largest U.S.-based architectural and engineering firms in eight major industry sectors, and TRC has once again secured leading positions across multiple categories.

Key Rankings include:



#2 in site assessment and compliance

#3 in clean air compliance

#3 in co-generation

#3 in pipelines

#3 in transmission and distribution

#4 in asbestos and lead abatement #5 in power

"Our top rankings in the ENR Sourcebook are a testament to our 8,000+ tested practitioners who deliver unique resolutions to the challenges our clients face," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "TRC helps enterprises adapt to change by designing tangible solutions that provide real, quantifiable results and ongoing benefits – long after a project's completion and these ranking reflect that commitment."

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies and follow us on LinkedIn.

