Beloved Romance Novel 'The Sound Of Violet' Returns With Expanded 10Th Anniversary Edition

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ten years after its original publication, The Sound of Violet returns to bookstores nationwide with a completely revised 10th Anniversary Edition, now available for pre-order and releasing November 11 in both print and audiobook formats. This inspirational contemporary romance, which was adapted into a motion picture, has been reimagined by author Allen Wolf with expanded storytelling and deeper character development.

In this unforgettable story, Shawn dreams of finding a lifelong relationship, but only finds frustration-until he meets Violet, a beautiful, mysterious woman who sees past his autism to the man within. From the moment their eyes first lock, something sparks.

But behind Violet's quiet smile lies a world of pain. Trapped in a life of exploitation, she's learned that closeness brings danger. Yet, something about Shawn feels different. Safe. Real. Worth risking everything.

As their bond deepens, they must defy impossible odds and find the courage to fight for each other, no matter the cost. Because only love has the power to heal their deepest wounds and break them free from their past.

This 10th Anniversary Edition represents a complete reimagining of the story, with Wolf drawing from a decade of growth and the experience of seeing his characters come to life on screen. While the film adaptation was set in Seattle, the novel remains rooted in its original New York City setting, offering readers a distinct yet complementary version of Shawn and Violet's transformative love story.

"Ten years ago, The Sound of Violet began as a story close to my heart, one that explored the transformative power of unconditional love and the courage it takes to see beyond surface appearances," says author Allen Wolf. "Now, for this 10th Anniversary Edition, I've completely revised the novel to deepen the characters, enhance the emotional authenticity, and create a more immersive reading experience that honors the growth both the story and I have experienced over the past decade."

Wolf continues, "The Sound of Violet continues to be a story about the belief that every person needs to be seen and cherished. It's about the courage to look past assumptions, the strength found in vulnerability, and the extraordinary power of love to transform lives."

The Sound of Violet has garnered widespread praise from critics and readers alike:

"Entertaining, well-paced, and highly visual. It's a charming, humorous, and hopeful tale." – Kirkus Reviews

"Heartfelt, out-of-the-ordinary romance." – Foreword Reviews

"A sweet and entertaining romantic comedy. Wolf puts a fresh spin on the genre." – Blue Ink Review

"A wonderfully well-written, funny, romantic love story. Unique and inspirational." – Readers' Favorite

"Wolf creates a gripping and heart-warming read out of the most surprising relationship." – Reedsy Discovery Reviews

"A modern love story that will leave readers glued to the pages. Readers will ride the rollercoaster of emotions with the characters as they overcome challenges in life and love." – The Book Review Directory

"The Sound of Violet is simply remarkable." – Eclectic Ramblings

The 10th Anniversary Edition of The Sound of Violet is now available for pre-order and will be available in bookstores nationwide and as an audiobook beginning November 11, 2025.

About the Author

Allen Wolf is an award-winning filmmaker and author whose work explores themes of love, faith, and human connection. His previous works have received critical acclaim and reached audiences worldwide through both literature and film.

About Morning Star Publishing

Morning Star Publishing is an independent publisher dedicated to bringing exceptional stories to readers worldwide. Founded on the belief that every compelling narrative deserves to find its audience, they specialize in discovering and nurturing voices that might otherwise go unheard in today's publishing landscape. A division of Morning Star Pictures .

