Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Baby Bottle And Pacifier (CCP-1198)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new bottle that would offer a soothing and focusing effect for a baby while feeding," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SINGING BAH- BAH KIT W/ TEETHING PACIFIER. My design would also offer a modified teether that would encourage a young infant to take or latch onto the pacifier. It also could help massage a baby's gums when teething."

The invention provides an improved design for a baby bottle and pacifier. In doing so, the bottle could help soothe or entertain a baby. It also allows the baby to focus on feeding. Additionally, the pacifier would encourage the baby to latch. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CCP-1198, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

