Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Baby Bottle And Pacifier (CCP-1198)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new bottle that would offer a soothing and focusing effect for a baby while feeding," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SINGING BAH- BAH KIT W/ TEETHING PACIFIER. My design would also offer a modified teether that would encourage a young infant to take or latch onto the pacifier. It also could help massage a baby's gums when teething."
The invention provides an improved design for a baby bottle and pacifier. In doing so, the bottle could help soothe or entertain a baby. It also allows the baby to focus on feeding. Additionally, the pacifier would encourage the baby to latch. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CCP-1198, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment