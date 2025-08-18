Phoenixteam Awarded $49M Contract To Modernize USDA's Guaranteed Underwriting System, Expanding Rural Homeownership

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PhoenixTeam, a mortgage and financial services technology services company, was awarded a $49 million contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) to modernize the Guaranteed Underwriting System (GUS 2.0). The modernization expands access to affordable housing for farmers and rural families and drives broader industry adoption of USDA's guaranteed loan program.

With this modernization, lenders will soon be able to automatically upload the loan application-a capability long available through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. By aligning USDA's process with these industry standards, PhoenixTeam's modernization makes it easier for lenders to offer USDA guaranteed loans and expands financing options for rural borrowers. This transformation directly supports USDA's mission to strengthen rural prosperity and increase access to homeownership in underserved communities.

“This award is about more than technology-it's about access to homeownership,” said Tanya Brennan, CEO of PhoenixTeam.“By modernizing USDA's Guaranteed Underwriting System, we make it easier for lenders to deliver this product, which is often the only path to homeownership for rural families.”

PhoenixTeam will partner with USDA Rural Development to deliver a modern, user-focused solution that reduces friction for lenders and expands access to homeownership for rural borrowers.

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit .

