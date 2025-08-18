Frequency Holdings' CEO Rick Jordan Returns As Speaker With Kevin Harrington At Elite Board Of Advisors Mastermind Event

Rick Jordan and Kevin Harrington Speaking at Board of Advisors Elite Mastermind

Big moves happen behind closed doors. Frequency's leadership speaks at the nation's most elite founder and investor mastermind.

Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRQN)

- Rick JordanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN), will make a highly anticipated return appearance at the closed-door Board of Advisors (BA) Mastermind session in Dallas this week. Jordan forged his friendship with Frequency's direct and BA veteran Kevin Harrington, original Shark from ABC's Shark Tank, during quarterly private breakfasts 7 years ago. Now as an alumnus-turned-speaker, he returns to present to one of the most powerful peer networks of founders, CEOs, investors, and visionaries.Board of Advisors is a premier, invitation-only mastermind community known for its high-impact quarterly gatherings, where business leaders meet under NDA to exchange strategic insight, share dealflow, and drive breakthrough performance at scale. The group recently announced expansion into new markets and a renewed vision for profit enhancement and cross-industry collaboration, joining forces with BA's“give-give-give” core ethos.“Board of Advisors shaped our path and reflects where Frequency is headed,” said Jordan.“It also was the place that created one of my best friendships and mentorships of my life with Kevin, which evolved into strategic guidance for a CEO of a young pubco. This event isn't about spotlight, it's about substance. Three days in a room full of disruptors, builder-leaders, and sharp operators that I get to speak to from stage and drive dealflow privately. Momentum has always been forefront here , and I love giving what I have to help other entrepreneurs.”Jordan's continued presence in high-impact private forums demonstrates real strategic alignment happening behind the scenes. The company affirms that media campaigns and institutional partnerships are planned, and points of leverage like this week's session with BA underline Frequeny's and Jordan's commitment to building long-term value.Rick Jordan on Social Media--Instagram: @mrrickjordanX: @mrrickjordanKevin Harrington on Social Media--Instagram: @realkevinharringtonX: @harringtonkevinFor booking media interviews, TV appearances, and speaking for Rick Jordan CEO----and Investor Relations Contact:Email: ... -- ...Phone: 312-288-8008ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.ABOUT RICK JORDANRick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.ABOUT KEVIN HARRINGTONKevin Harrington is a globally recognized entrepreneur, original Shark on ABC's Shark Tank, and a pioneer of the infomercial industry. Over his career, he has launched more than 20 companies to over $100 million in sales and helped generate over $15 billion in market value--including his early leadership in Celsius Holdings, Inc. As a board member of Frequency Holdings Inc., Kevin brings deep strategic insight, brand-building expertise, and decades of experience scaling disruptive ventures into household names.

PR

Frequency Holdings / ReachOut

+1 3122888008

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.