Eugene Parker Joins Season 9 Of Tyler Perry's Hit Series Sistas On BET Plus

From television to behind-the-scenes, the multifaceted actor and creator adds Sistas to his growing list of career highlights.

- Eugene ParkerLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed actor, assistant director, and pastor Eugene Parker is bringing his talent to Tyler Perry's hit BET series, Sistas . His first episode on the show premieres on August 20th exclusively on BET Plus, and fans will see Parker on-screen throughout the entire season.With standout roles in Bel-Air, Chicago P.D., Good Trouble, and Chicago Fire, Parker has built a reputation for powerful performances that resonate with audiences. His work behind the camera further underscores his versatility and depth as a creative force in Hollywood. Parker says, "Being part of a Tyler Perry production is truly an honor. His work has inspired so many, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute my talent to a show that resonates with audiences worldwide.”To mark this exciting milestone, Parker and his team will host a Sistas Watch Party in Las Vegas on the night of the premiere. The event will celebrate his first appearance in the beloved series and set the stage for a season full of energy and unforgettable moments.“As Eugene's publicist, I'm proud to share this news,” said Desirae L. Benson , multi-award-winning publicist and media strategist.“This is only the beginning-Eugene's momentum is undeniable, and there's so much more to come.”With his artistry, professionalism, and growing influence, Eugene Parker continues to prove he is a force to be reckoned with in today's entertainment industry.About Eugene ParkerEugene Parker is an actor, assistant director, and pastor whose career bridges Hollywood excellence and inspirational leadership. With more than a dozen acting credits and significant behind-the-scenes achievements, he is a rising force in the entertainment industry committed to authenticity, impact, and legacy.About BET +BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture, including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place. The service from BET Media Group, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, is home to the largest collection of Tyler Perry's film, TV, and stage works. The subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content.

