Aliexpress Launches Back-To-School Sale With Dorm-Ready Deals

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpacks are coming out, to-do lists are getting longer, and that first-day buzz is in the air. Just in time for the new school year, AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is helping students and parents prep smarter and spend less with its Back-to-School Sale, running August 18–27. The event offers deep discounts on participating products across all categories – from ultra-slim portable monitors to karaoke-ready wireless speakers – plus daily flash deals and tiered coupons. Shoppers can start building their cart now at the Back to School Sale hub .

Join the Fun on Social

To add to the fun of saving big, AliExpress is kicking off the #RoastMyCart challenge, inviting students to post their AliExpress shopping carts on Instagram for a chance to get hilariously (and lovingly) roasted by the brand's social team. Think your cart captures your unique style or back-to-school vibe? Post your cart on Instagram, tag @AliExpress, use the hashtag, and you could be roasted and featured on the brand's channels.

"Back-to-school season is about more than notebooks and schedules, it's about having fun, embracing the excitement of what's ahead, and showing off who you are," said Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. "Whether it's through our playful #RoastMyCart challenge or the inspo we're sharing across social - from dorm setups and back-to-school fashion to must-have school supplies - we're helping students start the year prepared, confident, and ready to express themselves."

This Semester's Standout Picks

A great back-to-school cart shows off personal style, covers the essentials, and stays within budget. With the #RoastMyCart challenge inviting consumers to put their own hauls on display, AliExpress is sharing its own "cart" - a curated mix of budget-friendly tech, small-space solutions, and personality-packed finds to help inspire the season's shopping.



Tech & Gadgets: Tools for powering through papers or powering up the party.



WUAWE 15.6" Portable Monitor : Ultra-slim second screen for studying on the go.

Wireless Speaker with 2 Microphones : Karaoke-ready fun anywhere, anytime.

Functional Finds: Smart solutions for everyday needs.



Small Foldable, Portable Washing Machine : Lightweight, space-saving cleaning power.

5 Layered Multi-functional Clothing Hangers : Save closet space while keeping clothes organized.

Dorm & Home Decor: Turn blank dorm rooms and first apartments into personal sanctuaries.



LED Sunset Lamp : Instant vibes with this must-have sunset lamp.

Hexagon Mirrored Wall Sticker : Add modern, customizable personality to your space with ease.

Express Yourself: Quirky, personality-packed picks to express your unique style.



Capybara Plush Bags : Cute, cuddly, and functional. Pizza Blanket : Comfort food meets comfort blanket.

Your Ultimate Back-to-School Deals

From August 18-27, shoppers can expect:



Deep discounts on participating products across all categories.

Stackable savings with tiered coupons*, including:

$2 off $10 | $5 off $30 | $15 off $99 | $35 off $199 | $60 off $429 Daily flash deals offering limited-time markdowns on trending products.

Visit the Back to School Sale hub to start building your cart and the Shopping Guide for tips on how to maximize savings.

*Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible items, with exclusions. Subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

