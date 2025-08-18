Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Mechanism For Chairs With Caster Wheels (BRA-1242)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as a dental assistant using a stool containing caster wheels, my wife experienced a serious accident when the stool skated out from under her causing serious injury. I thought there could be a safer way to utilize a chair with caster wheels," said an inventor, from Cowandilla, SA, Australia, "so I invented the CASTOR CORRECT. My design reduces the number of accidents, injuries, and insurance claims associated with using caster wheel chairs and stools. Fitting this safety device to your castors could be the difference between a minor or severe injury."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective safety mechanism designed to convert any office chair with caster wheels into a safer chair. In doing so, it diminishes the risk of the chair skating out from under the worker. As a result, it reduces the risk of accidents and injuries. It also increases safety while lowering absenteeism and insurance claims. The invention features a simple and discreet design that is easy to apply and safe to use so it is ideal for offices, home offices, all government sectors, hospitals and medical centers, educational facilities, defense industries, major corporations, manufacturing industries, administration, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BRA-1242, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED