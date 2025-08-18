Payground Appoints Joshua Cooper To Accelerate Next Phase Of Innovation

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare payment platform PayGround today announced they have appointed Joshua Cooper as their new Head of Product. Joshua brings well over a decade of specialized experience in healthcare, healthtech and fintech to lead PayGround's next phase of platform development.

The strategic hire reinforces PayGround's dedication to innovation and market expansion. His expertise in healthcare integrations and product lifecycle management will be instrumental as PayGround scales into a new era of growth.

"Welcoming Josh marks a significant step in our commitment to product innovation. We've found the ideal product leader for PayGround's future," said Drew Mercer, co-founder and CEO at PayGround. "Josh's unique combination of healthcare industry knowledge, experience in leading teams and product life cycles, and his true hunger to innovate the status quo in healthcare makes him an incredible fit for our team."

Joshua joins PayGround after a tenure at Relatient, where he served as Director of Product Management for the patient engagement and access giant. Prior to that, he built his expertise working with multiple high-growth healthcare and fintech organizations, including several years at Allscripts.

"I'm excited to join PayGround and contribute to a mission that every provider and patient in America can believe in," Joshua shared.

Joshua has a proven track record of helping early-stage companies become category leaders by instilling operational discipline, modernizing integration strategies and scaling product functions for growth. At PayGround, he will lead the next phase of innovation - building out the product lifecycle, accelerating provider adoption and delivering a patient-first experience that redefines how healthcare payments work.

"Drew's founder story deeply resonated with me - not just as a product leader, but as a man, a husband, a father and a patient," Joshua said. "Just as Uber reshaped how we move and OpenTable transformed how we dine, PayGround is reimagining how healthcare payments should work: simple, modern and unified. We're building on a powerful platform that already serves patients and providers across the country, and the best is yet to come."

About PayGround

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that streamlines the payment experience for hospitals, providers and patients. For individuals and families, it's an easy-to-use mobile app to manage, track and pay all medical bills in one secure place. For medical providers and hospitals, it's a modernized payment platform that reduces costs, simplifies internal processes and boosts patient and employer satisfaction. Welcome to PayGround, the meeting place for healthcare payments. Schedule a demo with our team here.

Media Inquiries: Jana Berrelleza, [email protected]

SOURCE PayGround

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED