ACMA Announces Newly Elected National Board Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Little Rock, AR, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is pleased to announce the results of the 2025 National Board of Directors elections. The following distinguished professionals have been elected to serve on ACMA's National Board. Their terms will begin on

We extend our congratulations to each of these accomplished leaders and thank all candidates who participated in this year's election. The close ballot results reflect the strength and dedication of our membership, as well as the high caliber of candidates who stepped forward to serve.

Newly Elected National Board Members

Physician Member-at-Large

Michael-Anne Browne, MD, CMPC

Associate Chief Medical Officer

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford

Palo Alto, CA

Member-at-Large

Marlene Crouse, DNP, RN, CMAC, NE-BC

Vice President

WellSpan Health

York, PA

Member-at-Large

Katie Flanagan, MSW, LCSW, ACM-SW

Assistant Vice President, Care Coordination

Duke Health

Durham, NC

Member-at-Large

Jason Lindsey, DNP, MSN, RN, ACM-RN

Director, Case Management

North Oaks Health System

Hammond, LA

We are excited to welcome these leaders to the National Board and look forward to their insights and guidance in furthering ACMA's mission to support case management and transitions of care professionals nationwide.

In addition to national positions, chapter elections across the country have also been finalized.

Click here to view chapter election results.

Once again, we thank all the candidates for their commitment to advancing the profession and to ACMA. Our association is stronger because of the passion, leadership, and volunteerism of our members.

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 20,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians, and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession, and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members.

CONTACT: Avery Worley American Case Management Association 501-907-2262 ...