Super Brush's Swab-its® Brand to Exhibit at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 in San Diego

Swab-its New Retail Cleaning Kits: Craft and Hobby, Cosmetic, Printer Cleaning, Household, Auto Detailing, Pet Swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools will exhibit in Booth #3037,

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools, is excited to announce its participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. Swab-its will exhibit in Booth #3037, showcasing their full line of high-performance, reusable retail cleaning kits designed for consumer convenience and multi-surface use.

Swab-its' retail kits are ideal for household, automotive, electronics, and personal care cleaning applications. Featuring washable and lint-free foam swabs, the kits are engineered to deliver precision cleaning in hard-to-reach areas-making them a standout solution for today's quality-focused shoppers. The kits are proudly made in the USA, with eye-catching packaging and strong shelf appeal.

In addition to exhibiting on the show floor, Swab-its has been selected to participate in the Meet the Market program, a special initiative designed to connect the latest innovations in products and technology with top national retailers. This opportunity positions Swab-its among the most promising brands and services entering the retail landscape.

“We're thrilled to bring our retail cleaning solutions to the NACDS Total Store Expo,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC.“Being chosen for the Meet the Market program further validates our commitment to innovation, quality, and value for both retailers and consumers.”

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer with over 65 years of experience designing and producing foam swabs, applicators, and specialty cleaning tools. Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Super Brush serves the medical, pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive, and consumer retail markets. The company is known for its in-house engineering, custom product development, and quality-controlled domestic manufacturing-all proudly Made in the USA.

About Swab-its®

Swab-its® is the retail division of Super Brush LLC, offering a line of reusable, lint-free foam cleaning products developed for everyday use. From car detailing and electronics to household and firearm cleaning, Swab-its provides smart cleaning solutions that are durable, washable, and environmentally friendly. Swab-its products are available nationwide at major retailers and online at .

