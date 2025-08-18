Patlive Flex Platform Delivers Personal Touch Powered By Smarter Technology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PATLive, a trusted leader in virtual receptionist services for more than 35 years, today announced the launch of the PATLive Flex Platform , state-of-the-art technology designed to give businesses more customization, control, and adaptability in how calls are handled.

Long recognized for its highly trained virtual receptionists and exceptional customer service, PATLive now brings the technology powering that award-winning experience into the spotlight. The PATLive Flex Platform functions as the engine behind every call, message, and interaction. Every tool it powers, from call routing to intake workflows, can be configured to align with a customer's specific industry, processes, schedules, and communication preferences.

"By combining our live receptionist services with the advanced capabilities of the PATLive Flex Platform, we're empowering businesses to tailor every interaction to their unique needs - delivering more flexibility, more control, and a better customer experience," says Jackie Gonzalez, CEO of PATLive . "It's the next step in our mission to deliver receptionist services that truly adapt to each client's unique needs."

For small business owners, the result is a service that blends the warmth of human interaction with the precision and adaptability of modern technology. Clients retain the trusted human connection their callers expect, while gaining more flexibility and control.

With the PATLive Flex Platform in place, the company is positioned to evolve rapidly alongside customer needs, expanding its capabilities while continuing to offer the reliable, friendly service that has defined PATLive since its founding in 1990.

Founded in 1990, PATLive is a trusted provider of 24/7 virtual receptionist services, offering businesses unparalleled expertise and customization in call handling. With a U.S.-based team of highly trained professional receptionists, PATLive ensures that businesses never miss a call while delivering tailored, strategic, and reliable customer interactions. Learn more at .

