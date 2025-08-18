Silver Spring, MD Criminal Defense Firm Announces Winner Of $1,000 Scholarship Award

Shapers of Society Scholarship Winner

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Gerstenfield & Demirji, PC . is excited to announce the winner of our Shapers of Society Scholarship, a $1,000 award given to one student per semester. This scholarship is awarded to ambitious undergraduates majoring in social sciences, including Sociology, Anthropology, Economics, Political Science, Psychology, and similar disciplines. After reviewing many qualified applicants, we have chosen Adam Der as the winner for the Fall 2025 semester.

Adam Der is a sophomore at the University of Maryland, College Park, currently working toward a bachelor's degree in Psychology, with plans to pursue a master's degree in Counseling. In his career, he aspires to become a licensed therapist so that he can help other people in need, working with clients one-on-one to identify their problems and pursue real solutions.

The Shapers of Society Scholarship is open to students 17 or older with a GPA of 3.0 or above. Applications for the Spring 2026 semester are due by December 29, 2025. All interested applicants must be enrolled at an accredited college for the Spring 2026 semester. Further information can be found on our scholarship page at .

About The Law Offices of Gerstenfield & Demirji, PC.

From our office in Silver Spring, MD, our firm represents clients in criminal defense and traffic matters in Montgomery, Frederick, Prince George's, Howard and other counties throughout the State. We are equipped to handle a variety of charges on behalf of defendants, including DUI, drug charges, violent crimes, and juvenile offenses. Our attorneys can also assist with expungements and record sealing.

We offer free consultations to prospective clients. To schedule an appointment with us today, call our office at 301-589-9500. For more details about our legal services, visit our website at .



Legal Disclaimer:

