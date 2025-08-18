Relentless Visibility Is The New Competitive Edge, New Study Shows

Position Your Business for Success-Online and Off From high-converting websites to local SEO and strategic marketing, Biz Position helps small businesses break revenue plateaus and rise above the noise.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a digital-first marketplace, consumers make buying decisions long before contacting a business. A new Google/Ipsos study reveals that companies with complete and optimized Google Business Profiles, along with consistent online listings, earn 70% more clicks and 50% more in-store visits than those with incomplete or outdated information.

To help businesses capitalize on this competitive edge, Biz Position, a 5-star-rated digital marketing agency based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has launched its Business Visibility Assurance service. The program is built for business owners who refuse to be invisible-those committed to becoming the first seen, first trusted, and first chosen in their market.

Proven Results Across Industries and Markets



From national corporations to local storefronts, Biz Position's visibility strategies have delivered real-world impact.

Among its notable clients:

.Silver Companies, the real estate powerhouse founded by Carl D. Silver, known for vision, innovation, and large-scale development.

.QRC Technologies, a key player in electronic warfare and signals intelligence. Its flagship project, the Wide Band Transcoder, now serves the U.S. Special Operations Command and Intelligence Community through Parsons Corporation.

“These partnerships prove that whether you're leading a global enterprise or running a neighborhood business, visibility is the foundation of market leadership.” said Kasey Bentley, Founder and CEO of Biz Position.

The Hidden Cost of Being Invisible

According to a recent Consumer Review Survey:

.49% of consumers trust a business less if its online information is inaccurate.

.60% of small businesses fail to optimize their online presence.

“These gaps cost businesses far more than clicks-they cost credibility, leads, and long-term growth,” Bentley added.“Visibility isn't a vanity metric. It's the starting line for serious revenue.”



Business Visibility Assurance: What's Included

Biz Position's comprehensive service helps businesses dominate local search and build digital trust by offering:

.Google Business Profile Optimization

Appear in the“Map Pack” and top organic search results where buying decisions happen.

.Listings Management Across 50+ Platforms

Ensure consistent, accurate info across search engines, GPS apps, voice assistants, and directories.

.Review Strategy & Response Management

Generate positive reviews and implement professional response protocols to reinforce trust.



A Measurable ROI

An optimized online presence doesn't just look better-it performs better:

.70% more clicks or calls from Google Search

.50% more in-store visits

.5–15% revenue growth within the first year

(Data sources: Google/Ipsos 2023, BrightLocal 2024)

“With Business Visibility Assurance, we're not just helping clients look good online-we're positioning them as the obvious choice,” said Bentley.

About Biz Position

Biz Position is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, specializing in Google Business Profile management, local listings optimization, and online review strategy. Led by Kasey Bentley, the agency has earned a 5-star client rating and serves a diverse portfolio ranging from Fortune 500 partners to thriving local brands.

