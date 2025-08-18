Exploring The Potential Of IBA101 In Combination With PD-1/PD-L1 Blockade

Patent Expiry and the Need for New Therapeutic Strategies

Liminatus Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:LIMN)

LA PALMA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors such as Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq, Imfinzi, and Libtayo have been standard-of-care treatments for multiple cancer indications since their approvals beginning in 2014. Key U.S. patents for these agents are projected to expire between 2028 and 2030. While the introduction of biosimilars may improve treatment accessibility, it also highlights the need for new therapeutic strategies-particularly combination regimens-that can deliver improved clinical outcomes and address patient populations with suboptimal responses to current therapies.Pharmaceutical development efforts are increasingly focused on combination approaches that can enhance efficacy, expand the range of responsive tumor types, and maintain relevance in an evolving treatment landscape.Scientific Rationale and Differentiation of IBA101IBA101 is a next-generation CD47-blocking monoclonal antibody engineered to avoid binding to red blood cells and platelets, thereby reducing the risk of severe anemia and thrombocytopenia observed with earlier CD47 inhibitors. Mechanistically, IBA101 promotes innate immune activation, particularly macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of tumor cells. This leads to increased tumor antigen release and presentation, priming the adaptive immune system and generating tumor-specific T-cell responses.In contrast, PD-1/PD-L1 blockade primarily amplifies tumor-reactive T cells that are already present within the patient's immune repertoire, enabling them to attack tumor cells. Although effective, this approach can be limited by tumor clonal heterogeneity: not all malignant clones express the same target antigens, allowing some tumor subpopulations to evade immune clearance and potentially cause relapse.By enhancing macrophage-mediated tumor antigen presentation, IBA101 has the potential to stimulate de novoT-cell responses against newly exposed tumor antigens. This continuous induction of T-cell immunity against evolving antigenic targets may help track and eliminate emerging tumor variants, reducing immune escape and potentially extending remission.Synergy with PD-1/PD-L1 BlockadeThe immunologic complementarity between CD47 blockade and PD-1/PD-L1 inhibition provides a strong rationale for combination therapy:Upstream activation: IBA101 enhances antigen presentation and primes T cells through innate immune pathways.Downstream release: PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors relieve inhibitory signaling in these activated T cells, enabling sustained anti-tumor activity.Preclinical studies have shown that IBA101 combined with PD-1 blockade produces synergistic anti-tumor effects with a favorable safety profile. Planned clinical trials aim to determine whether this combination can improve objective response rates, depth of response, and durability compared to PD-1/PD-L1 monotherapy, particularly in patient groups with limited benefit from existing therapies.OutlookOngoing research will clarify whether combining IBA101 with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade can address the challenge of tumor heterogeneity and expand the therapeutic reach of checkpoint inhibitors. These investigations are intended to generate robust clinical evidence to guide future treatment strategies in oncology.About Liminatus PharmaLiminatus Pharma (Nasdaq: LIMN) is a preclinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing IBA101 toward best-in-human trials. Building on over a decade of CD47 research and lessons learned from industry setbacks, Liminatus's mission is to develop next-generation immunotherapies that restore immune balance-bridging innate and adaptive immunity to drive safer, more durable anti-tumor responses.Forward-Looking StatementsCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Liminatus Pharma, Inc. expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements.For more information, please contact:Chris Kim,Chief Executive Officer...213-273-5453

Chris Kim

Liminatus Pharma, Inc

+1 213-273-5453

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.