OMI Pulse, Now An ASCO Recognized Quality Solution Data Provider For ASCO Certified - A Program Helping To Deliver Patient-Centered Care

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI Pulse recently received recognition as a Recognized Quality Solution (RQS) data provider for the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) flagship quality program, ASCO CertifiedTM.

RQS enables oncology practices to more easily submit quality measure data for ASCO Certified-creating a frictionless experience for health system and oncology practice partners. Achieving the RQS designation demonstrates OMI's commitment to data quality.

A commitment to data quality

ASCO RQS identifies technology and data providers that offer quality data products and resources to oncology practices. Through this recognition, oncology practices have a reliable and easy way to comply with ASCO Certified data requirements.

Becoming a RQS data provider

OMI Pulse underwent a rigorous validation process reviewing necessary data elements for clinical quality measurement, signaling a commitment to data quality.

"We are thrilled that OMI Pulse is now recognized as an ASCO Recognized Quality Solution," said Dr. Andrew Pecora, CEO & Chairman of Outcomes Matter Innovations. "In addition to facilitating oncologists' submission of quality data to ASCO, the RQS recognition demonstrates our commitment to improving care and affordability."

About Outcomes Matter Innovations

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey-based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable value-based care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

About ASCO Recognized Quality Solution

ASCO Recognized Quality Solutions (RQS) offers data providers the ability to submit data for clinical quality measures for practices. The RQS program provides data vendor(s) with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to data quality or compliance and streamline the certification processes.

About ASCO Certified

ASCO CertifiedTM is ASCO's flagship certification program featuring the ASCO and COA Oncology Medical Home standards and certifies outpatient oncology group practices and health systems that meet a single set of comprehensive standards for patient-centered care. The program enables practices to review quality, outcomes, and utilization measures from electronic health records, insurance claims, patient satisfaction surveys, and evidence-based treatment pathways.

