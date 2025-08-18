Hilabs Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification To Manage Data Protection And Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The HITRUST i1 Certification is a clear testament to HiLabs' dedication to aligning its operations with robust, industry-recognized security controls designed to defend against both current and emerging threats. This achievement strengthens the company's cybersecurity posture and reinforces client and partner confidence in HiLabs' unwavering commitment to innovation, data protection, and long-term cyber resilience through ongoing system evaluations and proactive security measures.

HiLabs Reaffirms Commitment to Trust

With its third consecutive HITRUST i1 certification, HiLabs reaffirms its sustained commitment to information security. This ongoing achievement reflects HiLabs' dedication to meeting the evolving standards of the HITRUST framework and staying ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats.

"Our mission is to improve healthcare data quality and integrity, which starts with earning the trust of our clients," said Amit Garg, CEO of HiLabs. "Security and privacy of customer data are top priorities, and the HITRUST certification reflects the extraordinary effort of our team to build a world class product that ensure protects the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data."

"As healthcare data becomes more fragmented and complex, our clients need technology partners who not only understand the intricacies of their data but also uphold the highest standards in protecting it," Garg added.

The HiLabs MCheckTM platform is designed to enhance the accuracy, consistency, and usability of healthcare data-empowering clients to drive better member experiences and operational performance. The MCheckTM suite of modular solutions helps payers manage all data types-in particular provider data-across the enterprise, from network design to directory accuracy and contract evaluation. All built within a secure, resilient infrastructure, the approach to security reflects HiLabs' commitment to both innovation and data protection by consistently testing and addressing data protection challenges head-on.

The HITRUST i1 Certification reaffirms our focus on delivering trusted, high-impact tools that meet the industry's highest compliance standards. HiLabs remains committed to advancing our technologies, strengthening our security controls, and continuously training our teams to ensure clients receive both excellence and assurance.

About HiLabs

HiLabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that clean dirty healthcare data. HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit hilabs or contact [email protected] .

