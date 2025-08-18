South Africa: Committee On Cooperative Governance And Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Welcomes Findings Of Investigation Into Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Funds At Matjhabeng Municipality

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) today welcomed the findings released by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, into allegations of the abuse of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) funds at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State.

The investigations followed the committee's oversight visit to the Free State last month, where 23 municipalities appeared before a joint oversight delegation.

The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the committee notes with appreciation the findings which have confirmed that all EPWP Integrated Grant funds for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years were fully accounted for and applied to approved projects.“The investigation found that officials whose salaries and roles were highlighted in media reports were not EPWP participants and that their appointments were made under the municipality's budget, outside the framework of the national EPWP,” said the Chairperson.

“The committee commends the department for its swift investigation and the minister's directive to release the withheld EPWP funds so that projects which create much-needed jobs for those unemployed can continue.”

The Chairperson reiterated that the matter arose from the committee's oversight visit to the Free State last month when members raised concerns about the possible abuse of EPWP funds. He said it is encouraging to see that municipalities and departments are taking the committee's oversight role seriously by ensuring that allegations are investigated and accountability upheld.

“We welcome the accountability demonstrated by Matjhabeng Local Municipality and the focus to ensure that public funds are used transparently and for their intended purpose. The committee wants to reaffirm its position that oversight is not an academic exercise, but a constitutional mandate aimed at safeguarding the integrity of governance and service delivery,” said Dr Mkhize.“The positive outcome of this investigation demonstrates that effective oversight contributes to transparency, accountability and stronger local government.”

He said that the committee will continue to monitor developments at Matjhabeng and across municipalities, ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance so that people get the quality services they deserve.

The committee will conduct its next oversight visit in the North West and Gauteng from 1 to 6 September.

