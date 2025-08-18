Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Post Driver (BRA-1229)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a post driver that would not only make safe and easy work of installing star pickets or sections of round bar/rebar for concrete framing, but would also allow for strain-free removal of the pickets or bars after concrete had set," said an inventor, from Capalaba, QLD, Australia, "so I invented the GATT OUT. My design eliminates the stress, strain, and potential injuries associated with manually pulling star pickets or sections of rebar out of the ground."

The invention provides safe and easy installation and removal of star pickets and rebar for concrete forms. In doing so, it allows a laborer to secure a picket or bar within the socket and drive it into the ground by repeatedly striking the socket with the sliding hammer. As a result, it helps reduce strain and prevent injuries. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who install and finish concrete, masons, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it can install into suitable ground.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BRA-1229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

