Celsior Launches New Digital Delivery Center In Thiruvananthapuram To Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Key Industries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Kerala , Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsior, the Solutions Delivery division of Pyramid IT Consulting, has announced the opening of its new delivery center in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant expansion of its operations in India. This strategic move reinforces the company's commitment to enabling digital transformation for global enterprises across highly regulated industries.

With a strong legacy of 29 years, Celsior is a CMMI Level 3-certified global technology services provider operating across seven countries and four Indian states. The newly launched center in Kerala's capital will leverage the region's skilled talent pool to support a growing base of clients in insurance, financial services, and healthcare.

Currently supporting over 125 Fortune 500 clients with a global team of more than 6,500 consultants. The company specializes in delivering next-generation digital solutions that modernize legacy systems, improve customer experience, and reduce operational risk.

The Thiruvananthapuram center will serve as a regional innovation hub, facilitating agile delivery, enhancing client collaboration, and creating local employment within one of India's most promising tech ecosystems. It also strengthens Celsior's global delivery model while leveraging flexible engagement models and deep industry expertise to accelerate digital transformation across banking, insurance, and healthcare. With speed, transparency, and collaboration at its core, Celsior consistently delivers measurable business value.

"The Thiruvananthapuram center strengthens our ability to serve clients with precision and scale," said Vishak Mallya , Executive Vice President of Celsior and GenSpark. "By tapping into regional talent and aligning global operations, we're delivering solutions that are both technically robust and business-aligned-built to match the pace and complexity of modern enterprises."

Sanjeev Tirath , CEO of Pyramid Consulting, added, "Celsior's expansion into Thiruvananthapuram reflects our belief in India's digital future. We're building platforms, partnerships, and teams that consistently deliver measurable value for our clients."

Over the years, the organization has been recognized with numerous accolades for its performance and workplace culture. Most notably, the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2023 . Additionally, Celsior has been ranked in the top maturity band in the AVASANT Global Capability Center Services 2025 report, placing it among the top 20 global service providers offering high-impact capability center services.

The launch of the Thiruvananthapuram Solutions Delivery centre marks another milestone in Celsior's growth journey-enhancing its regional capabilities, expanding GenSpark's operations, and strengthening its global standards of excellence to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients worldwide.

About Celsior

Celsior delivers technology solutions that help mid-market enterprises modernize systems, elevate customer experience, and reduce operational risk. Celsior combines flexible engagement models with deep industry expertise to drive transformation across banking, insurance, and healthcare. The company delivers results with speed, transparency, and collaboration at the core. Celsior is a division of Pyramid Consulting, a global workforce and technology solutions provider with a passion for empowering people and driving outcomes.

