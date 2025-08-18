Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Means To Level Furniture (BKC-555)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and effective means of leveling various types of furniture," said an inventor, from Everett, Mass., "so I invented the LEVEL IT. My design eliminates the hassle, discomfort or damage associated with wobbling furniture."

The invention provides a simple way to level various articles of furniture. In doing so, it prevents the furniture from wobbling, making noise, and possibly damaging the floor. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it can be used with a multitude of items within a home such as a bed, table, chair, sofa, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-555, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

