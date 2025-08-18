Rockford Mutual Expands Commercial Insurance Offerings To Michigan Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Businessowners Policies, Commercial Package Policies, and Commercial Umbrella Now Available Statewide Starting August 18, 2025

Rockford, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois –

It is with great excitement that Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) announces the official availability of their suite of commercial insurance products in the state of Michigan, effective August 18, 2025! This strategic expansion includes Businessowners Policies (BOP), Commercial Package Policies (CPP), and Commercial Umbrella coverage, designed to meet the diverse and evolving insurance needs of Michigan's vibrant business community. Commercial Auto Coverage is also anticipated to be released in upcoming months.

This rollout marks a significant opportunity for Michigan's commercial sector. By accessing these products, business owners can expect:



Comprehensive Protection : Coverage for a broad spectrum of risks, from property damage to legal liability, commercial auto accidents, catastrophic claims, and more.

Renowned Customer Service : Backed by a 97% customer satisfaction rating, businesses can rely on the responsive support of a regional insurer who is small enough to care, and big enough to deliver.

Customization : Policies can be tailored to specific industries and operational needs, ensuring each business receives optimal coverage. Local Expertise : Insurance professionals with knowledge of Michigan's regulatory environment and market dynamics.

“Entering Michigan's commercial insurance market is not just an opportunity for business; it is an invitation to collaborate, evolve, and set new benchmarks together for the benefit of the communities we serve” said Robert Jacobson, President & CEO of RMIC.

Businesses can access these products by consulting their local Rockford Mutual Insurance Agent . For more information about selling Rockford Mutual products, please visit , or call us at (815) 489-3275.

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

CONTACT: Amy Casey Rockford Mutual 815-489-3169 ...