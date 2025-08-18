Biosimulation Market To Attain USD 18.97 Billion By 2034, Rising At 16.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global biosimulation market is estimated at USD 4.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to approximately USD 18.97 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.94% over the forecast period.

Ottawa, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosimulation market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 18.97 billion by 2034 , expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% , according to a study published by Towards Healthcare , a sister company of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing technological advancements, along with research and development in the sectors, especially the biopharmaceutical sector , which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways



North America dominated the biostimulation market in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the biosimulation market during the forecast period.

By product, the software segment dominated the biosimulation market in 2023.

By product, the services segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By application, the drug development segment held a dominant presence in the biosimulation market in 2023.

By application, the drug discovery segment is expected to grow fastest in the market

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies led the global biosimulation market in 2023. By end-use, the CRO segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

Biostimulation is a process of stimulating or improving biological activity through the modification of the environment, and encourages the specific processes, like bioremediation, which are used for targeting microbes. Key aspects of biostimulation are the targeted approach, environmental factors, and adaptation and efficiency to enhance specific biological processes.

It is also used in cosmetic treatments and procedures for the promotion of collagen and elastin production through procedures like PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), microneedling, and certain dermal fillers .

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Biosimulation Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which increases the demand for new and advanced therapies and technologies, fueling the growth of the market. The personalized medicine demand , with increasing awareness about health, increases the growth by optimizing the treatment strategies for individuals according to their needs.

The technological advancements, like blood-based biosimulation platforms and integration of AI and machine learning to enhance and increase accessibility, scalability, and computational power, further boost the growth of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Biosimulation Market?

Rising Research and Development Investments

The rising spending on research and development for improved drug discovery and development is a growing trend that supports the growth.



Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

The increased adoption of cloud-based platforms to increase offering accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness fuels the growth of the market.



Advancements in AI and Machine Learning

The integration of AI and machine learning for advanced and efficient, and improved performance boosts the growth of the market.



Government Support for Digital Health

Government initiatives and support for digital health help enhance and improve the service, which increases the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Biosimulation Market?

The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the high initial investment in biostimulation software and services, complexity of biological systems, which limits accessibility and growth. The data accuracy and reliability are also crucial and impact drug development decisions, which lack standardization protocols and data interoperability, hindering the growth of the market. Shortage of skilled professionals in biostimulation slows down the adoption of biosimulation tools, which limits the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Biosimulation Market in 2023?

In 2023, North America led the biosimulation market, driven by the rise in new drug approvals , the presence of major industry players, and technological innovations. The US FDA actively promotes digital health technologies in clinical drug development and has established a 'Framework for the Use of DHTs in Drug and Biological Product Development' to boost awareness through workshops, guidance publications, and internal processes. The region's dominance stems from a strong pharma and biotech sector , technological leadership, and a supportive regulatory setting, especially in the US.

Why Did the Asia Pacific Biosimulation Market Grow Significantly in 2023?

The Asia Pacific biosimulation market is expanding rapidly due to technological progress, a rising burden of chronic diseases, and increased R&D investments in biopharmaceuticals. The adoption of cloud-based biosimulation platforms and the growth of biologics and biosimilars markets further fuel this expansion.

Innovations in biosimulation software are making these tools more accessible, especially for smaller companies. Significant investments in R&D, notably in China and India, alongside the increasing emphasis on biologics and biosimilars more complex to develop are key factors behind this growth.

Segmental Insights

By Product

Which Product Segment Dominated The Biostimulation Market In 2023?

The software segment led the biosimulation market in 2023. Biosimulation software helps researchers model and simulate complex biological systems, predict drug behavior, optimize treatment strategies, and cut costs and time. The software provides a comprehensive solution and can be used multiple times during the subscription period. It can be accessed anywhere and anytime by researchers, promoting real-time data analysis.

The services segment is expected to grow rapidly in the market over the coming years. Several companies offer biosimulation services to measure various parameters needed during drug development. These services save researchers time and are cost-effective. Organizations and academic institutions lacking biosimulation expertise prefer outsourcing these services. Biosimulation services can be provided in-house or through contracts.

By Application

How did the drug development Segment dominate the Biostimulation Market In 2023?

The drug development segment held a dominant position in the biosimulation market in 2023. Drug development involves screening numerous molecules and assessing the safety and efficacy of drugs. Only a small number of novel drugs gain approval and reach the market. Biosimulation streamlines the process by predicting various drug parameters. The rise in novel drug discovery research and increased R&D investments support the segment's growth.

The drug discovery segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Growing incidences of acute and chronic disorders, increased research in novel drug discovery, and demand for personalized therapy drive this growth. Biosimulation helps identify potential drug candidates for specific diseases, reducing research time and costs. The rising number of new drug approvals, such as the 104 drugs approved by the Chinese regulatory agency NMPA in 2023 (up from 77 in 2022), supports this trend.

By end use

Which End Use Segment Dominated The Biostimulation Market In 2023?

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the global biosimulation market in 2023. The growth is driven by the increasing number of drug discovery projects, available capital investments, and more collaborations. Quick and successful product launches strengthen these companies' market positions and increase demand for computer modeling. Adoption of biosimulation boosts productivity and resource efficiency.

The CRO segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Contract research organizations (CROs) provide outsourced research services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The growth of CROs correlates with the rising demand for efficient research services. CROs frequently use biosimulation to design and manage research and clinical trials . The availability of technical expertise and suitable infrastructure supports market expansion.

Recent Developments



In September 2024, Cellworks Group, Inc. announced positive results from a study involving Cellworks' biosimulation platform to accurately predict overall survival (OS) and chemotherapy benefits in two non-small cell lung cancer patient cohorts, thereby advancing personalized treatment.

In July 2024, Certara announced the acquisition of Chemaxon, a cheminformatics software provider, to bolster its drug discovery software portfolio. The acquisition was made to strengthen Certara's position in the drug discovery biosimulation market. In March 2024, Exploristics announced a collaboration with Exonate to optimize the study design for Exonate's upcoming Phase IIb study involving a lead candidate, EXN407, for diabetic eye disease.



Biosimulation Market Key Players



ANSYS, Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

BioSymetrics, Inc.

Cadence

Cellworks Group, Inc.

Certara, Inc.

Exonate

Exploristics

Genedata AG

Schrodinger

Simulations Plus VeriSim Life

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product



Software

Services

In-house Services Contract Services

By Application



Drug Development

Drug Discovery Others



By Delivery Model



Subscription Models Ownership Models

By End-Use



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Regulatory Authorities Academic Research Institutions

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

