Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Countertop Proof Box (AVZ-1171)


2025-08-18 10:46:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pastry chef, and I needed a kitchen gadget to efficiently proof bread and dough," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the PORTABLE COUNTERTOP PROOF BOX. My design saves time and effort, and it offers peace of mind knowing that bread and dough are effectively proofed."

The invention provides a quick and simple way to proof bread and dough. In doing so, it would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of proofing bread and dough. As a result, it saves time and effort in the kitchen, and it could contribute to a more enjoyable meal. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens, the military, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-AVZ-1171, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

