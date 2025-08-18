North West Government On Initiation Awareness To Curb Emergence Of Illegal Initiation Schools

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, August 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

The National Oversight Coordinating Committee and the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC) will roll out an awareness campaign on the provisions of the Customary Initiation Act (CIA) on 21 August 2025 at Bahurutshe ba ga Moiloa Traditional Council in Dinokana.

The campaign is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of safe, lawful cultural practice, including the rights of initiates, the role of traditional leaders, parents, and initiation school principals.

The campaign follows the mushrooming of illegal initiation schools during the past winter initiation season which led to over 100 initiates being rescued and the tragic death of six initiates. The campaign is also targeted at attaining zero deaths during initiation seasons as well as eradicating unnecessary fatalities through strict enforcement of the CIA and by fostering collaboration between government, traditional leaders, and communities.

The event will be attended by the Chairperson of NIOC, Ikosi Vembi William Mahlangu, NW PICC Chairperson, Kgosi Godfrey Gasebone, Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Thari Maotwe, traditional leaders, and representatives from government departments.

Kgosi Gasebone has thrown his weight behind the campaign and said the emergence of illegal initiation schools, especially by chance-takers who are chasing money, will never be tolerated.

“We call upon all traditional school principals to work with local traditional authorities, the Department, and the PICC to ensure compliance and approval of hosting the initiation school. If we all comply, this will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of our young people,” remarked Kgosi Gasebone.

The Customary Initiation Act aims to protect, promote, and regulate initiation. It provides for acceptable norms and standards; initiation oversight and coordinating structures; protection of life; prevention of injuries and all forms of abuse against initiates; addresses the governance aspects of initiation; protects the customary practice of initiation; and ensures that it is practiced within the constitutional and other legal prescripts.

As per the Act, no person must be forced or coerced into attending initiation school, no person under the age of 16 may attend initiation, and a person between 16 and 18 years of age may only attend after obtaining a written consent letter from parents.

Meanwhile, initiation school principals have until 03 October 2025 to apply to operate schools during the summer initiation season. The traditional surgeon must also be 40 years and above, must have undergone initiation over 10 years ago, and must have been mentored as a surgeon for a period of five years.

