Rebecca L. Melone Of Melone Hatley, P.C. Named A 2025 Honoree For The Cova BIZ Nextgen Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Rebecca Melone, Rebecca Melone, Founder and Owner of Melone Hatley C BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Melone Hatley, P.C. is proud to announce that Founder and Owner Rebecca Melone has been named a 2025 CoVa BIZ NextGen Awards honoree. Presented by Coastal Virginia Business magazine, this recognition highlights rising leaders under 40 who are shaping the future of Coastal Virginia through innovation, community impact, and professional excellence.As Founder and Owner of Melone Hatley, P.C., Rebecca has dedicated her career to helping families navigate some of life's most difficult legal challenges. What began as a solo practice in Northern Virginia has grown into a firm with offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. Rebecca's vision has always been to build more than just a law firm but a client-centered practice blending knowledgeable legal strategy with real-world empathy. That same vision has driven the firm's growth and fostered a culture rooted in mentorship and innovation.“This recognition means the world to me, not just as a professional but as someone deeply rooted in this community,” said Melone.“Every family we help, every client we stand beside, is a reminder of why I chose this path. I am incredibly honored to be named a NextGen honoree. Knowing that our approach is making a difference for families across multiple states is both humbling and motivating.”Rebecca's leadership has shaped a firm culture where strategy and compassion go hand in hand, ensuring every client feels seen, heard, and empowered. As Melone Hatley, P.C. continues to expand, that vision remains at the heart of everything the firm does.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family and estate law firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services in divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

