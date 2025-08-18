Asia Cup 2025: Kris Srikkanth Makes STUNNING Push To Fast-Track Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (WATCH)

Former India batter and BCCI chief selector Kris Srikkanth has pushed for the inclusion of young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee will announce the squad for the eight-team continental tournament, which will take place from September 9 to 28.

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup title defence against the UAE in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. India have been clubbed in Group A alongside the hosts UAE, arch-rivals Pakistan, and Oman. India was supposed to host the tournament, but the BCCI agreed to organise it at neutral venues as per the previous agreement with the PCB after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year, and the Men in Blue's fixtures were shifted to Dubai.

However, ahead of the much-anticipated squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025, Kris Srikkanth made a push to fast-track Vaibhav Suryavanshi by nominating him for a direct spot in the senior squad. Suryavanshi shot to fame with his record-breaking IPL century against the Gujarat Titans and, overall, had an impressive campaign in his debut season of the tournament this year.

'His shot-making has been on another level'

Speaking on his YouTube show, 'Cheeky Cheeka', alongside his son and former cricketer, Anirudha, Kris Srikkanth highlighted Vaibhav Suryavanshi's batting maturity and his ability to pick the right shot selection in the IPL. Former India batter added that he would have picked the youngster into the squad if he were the selector.

“You have to play boldly. Don't make him wait. Don't say things like let him mature. He is already playing with remarkable maturity. His shot-making has been on another level," a former BCCI chief selector said.

“If I were chairman, I would have him in the 15," he added.

Vaibhab Suryavanshi had a brilliant debut IPL season, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36.00 and an impressive strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches. The 14-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar carried on his IPL form into India's U19 tour of England, where he scored 355 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.00 in 5 matches of the Youth ODI Series.

Kris Srikkanth believes Samson doubtful for the Asia Cup

Further speaking about the India squad selection, Kris Srikkanth believes that Sanju Samson might not make the cut, despite having three T20I centuries to his name, adding that the choice should be between Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Sai Sudharsan.

"Samson is doubtful, according to me. My first-choice opener is Abhishek Sharma, no doubt. I will have two more openers. My picks would be Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill as an option," Srikkanth said.

“He has been outstanding. I think it should be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Sai Sudharsan. I would take two out of these three. That would be my preference," he added.

Sanju Samson has been India's opener alongside Abhishek Sharma in the last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gil were away from T20Is for a year in order to focus on red-bal cricketl, especially for the series against New Zealand, Australia, and England.