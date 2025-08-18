Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Meets Shubhanshu Shukla, Astronaut Shares Earth Photos From Space (WATCH)


2025-08-18 10:18:56
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut who piloted the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station. During the meeting, Shukla presented Modi with the official Axiom-4 mission patch, symbolising India's growing role in global space exploration. He also shared exclusive images of Earth taken during his mission. The Prime Minister lauded Shukla's achievement, calling it a matter of national pride, and reiterated India's commitment to advancing human spaceflight programs.

#WATCH | Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. twitter/0uvclu9V2b

- ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

 

