PM Modi Meets Shubhanshu Shukla, Astronaut Shares Earth Photos From Space (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut who piloted the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station. During the meeting, Shukla presented Modi with the official Axiom-4 mission patch, symbolising India's growing role in global space exploration. He also shared exclusive images of Earth taken during his mission. The Prime Minister lauded Shukla's achievement, calling it a matter of national pride, and reiterated India's commitment to advancing human spaceflight programs.

