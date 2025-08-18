The Hershey Company Appoints Natalie Rothman As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rothman brings exceptional leadership credentials as a two-time CHRO and public/private company board member with over 25 years of human resources experience. She is recognized for building high-performing teams and modernizing HR operating models, with particular expertise working with hourly, frontline workforces across diverse industries, including consumer products, retail, food service, automotive and beauty.

"We are excited to welcome Natalie to Hershey," said Tanner. "Her proven track record of transforming HR functions at major organizations, combined with her deep expertise in developing talent and inspiring thriving cultures, makes her the ideal leader to advance our people strategy. Natalie's experience preparing companies for significant growth milestones will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our position as a leading snacking company."

Prior to joining Hershey, Rothman served as CHRO at Inspire Brands, where she modernized the company's HR operations through business process automation and AI tools. Previously, as CHRO at Advance Auto Parts, she led comprehensive business transformation efforts to drive cultural change, grow talent and build organizational capabilities through technology-enabled solutions.

Rothman is a member of the New York and New Jersey Bar and the Human Resources Policy Association. She currently serves on the boards of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY ), Pearce Services, and is an Advisory Board Member at Emory Goizueta Business School and New Mountain Capital.

About The Hershey Company



The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit .

Follow:











SOURCE The Hershey Company