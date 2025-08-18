Circana Reveals 2025 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners At Xchange
|Category
|Winner
|Commercial Displays/Monitors
|ViewSonic
|Storage and Data Protection Software
|Rubrik
|Cybersecurity
|Zscaler
|Best of the Channel –Small Business
|Dell
|Best of the Channel – Hardware
|Apple
|Best of the Channel – Software
|Palo Alto
Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2025
Top U.S. Revenue
|Category
|Winner
|Commercial Displays/Monitors
|Dell
|Storage and Data Protection Software
|Nutanix
|Cybersecurity
|Palo Alto
|Best of the Channel – Small Business
|Microsoft
|Best of the Channel – Hardware
|HP
|Best of the Channel – Software
|Microsoft
Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2025
U.S. Emerging Leaders
(Revenue growth percentage for brands between $25M and $100M)
|Category
|Winner
|Best of the Channel – Small Business
|Elo
|Best of the Channel – Hardware
|NVIDIA
|Best of the Channel – Software
|VAST Data
Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2025
About Circana
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.
