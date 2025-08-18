Medcore Brokerage Launches Free Benefits Audit To Help Texas Businesses Cut Costs And Stay Compliant

Trey Driver, President of Medcore Brokerage

Texas-based employee benefits consultant offers no-cost, in-depth review to uncover hidden costs, improve coverage, and ensure ACA compliance.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medcore Brokerage today announced the launch of its Free Benefits Audit , a no-cost service designed to help Texas businesses uncover hidden costs, compliance risks, and missed opportunities in their employee benefits programs. This complimentary audit provides employers with a thorough, unbiased, data-driven review of their current benefits packages – from group health insurance to voluntary benefits – with no obligation to change their existing broker or insurance carriers.Unlike a typical quick spreadsheet comparison offered by many brokers, Medcore's Free Benefits Audit goes in-depth. The company's benefits consultants analyze multiple carriers, plan designs, and funding models to pinpoint inefficiencies and gaps in coverage. They review renewal histories, claims patterns, and cost drivers to explain why a company's insurance costs may be increasing and to recommend strategies to control those expenses.The audit also includes a comprehensive compliance and risk check. Medcore examines the employer's Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance status, flags any issues with Section 125 cafeteria plans or employee classifications, and identifies gaps in required HR documentation and notices. This proactive review helps businesses catch potential liabilities before they become costly problems.Another unique aspect of the audit is an evaluation of the employee enrollment experience. Medcore ensures that staff members are well-supported and educated during enrollment, preventing confusion and helping employees fully appreciate the value of their benefits. By improving communication and support, employers can increase employee satisfaction with their benefits at no additional cost.“Too often, businesses only find out they're overpaying for benefits after years of rising costs,” said Trey Driver, President of Medcore Brokerage.“Our Free Benefits Audit gives them clarity and a path forward - without any obligation to switch brokers. We offer this service to demonstrate our commitment to helping Texas employers maximize their employee benefits and to serve as a trusted partner for small and mid-sized businesses.”Because the audit is completely free and carries no obligation, Medcore Brokerage provides these in-depth findings as a value-added advisory service. Employers can implement many recommendations immediately to improve their benefits programs, even if they keep their current insurance arrangements. The goal is to give business owners clarity and cost-saving options now, building trust and laying a foundation for a future partnership with Medcore when the timing is right.About Medcore Brokerage: Medcore Brokerage is an employee benefits broker and consulting firm based in McKinney, Texas. The company specializes in helping small and mid-sized businesses design, manage, and optimize their employee benefit programs. Medcore's services include group health, life, dental, vision, disability, long-term care, and voluntary (worksite) insurance benefits, as well as Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance consulting and hands-on benefits enrollment support.For more information on the Free Benefits Audit:Visit:Contact: Trey Driver, President – Medcore BrokeragePhone: 972-277-1049Email: ...

Medcore Brokerage's FREE Benefits Audit

