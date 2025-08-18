403
Palestinian PM Announces Temporary Cmte To Manage Gaza, Urges Aid Access
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa announced that his government will form a temporary committee to manage Gaza and reactivate institutions under law, Arab League resolutions, and international frameworks.
At a joint press conference at Rafah border crossing on Monday, he stressed that the committee will remain under the authority of the Palestinian government, affirming its readiness to fully assume responsibility for Gaza residents, which he described as "an inseparable part of the State of Palestine," emphasizing national unity and institutional legitimacy.
Mustafa underlined that despite enormous challenges, his government, supported by Arab and international partners, will block any attempt to undermine Palestinian unity, prevent disruption of institutional operations, and continue advancing efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state across all territories.
He added that President Mahmoud Abbas is leading coordinated political and diplomatic efforts with international support to end the assault on Gaza, prevent forced displacement, protect civilians, and uphold the legitimacy of all Palestinian institutions in the West Bank and Gaza.
On Rafah crossing, Mustafa urged immediate and active international intervention to compel the Israeli occupation to allow the entry of aid shipments, suspend its "deliberate starvation policy," and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches civilians suffering under blockade conditions, while preserving their basic human rights.
He stressed that Rafah "must be a gate to life," condemned Israeli occupation's obstruction of thousands of essential aid trucks, and praised Egypt's steadfast role and continuous efforts to end the blockade, restore humanitarian access, and protect the rights of the Palestinian people.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty echoed these concerns, rejecting Israeli occupation's deliberate starvation campaign targeting Gaza civilians, reiterating Egypt's unwavering support for Palestinian rights, including self-determination, independence on 1967 borders, and East Jerusalem as its rightful capital.
He condemned the occupation's systematic targeting of civilians and infrastructure, which has caused widespread hunger, disease, and suffering, and emphasized the urgent need for Palestinian unity, reconciliation, and prioritization of national interests among all factions during this critical stage. (end)
