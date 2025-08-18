Kazakhstan's Karaganda Becomes Home To Samsung's First Local Manufacturing Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the city of Saran in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region, an official launch was held at the Silk Road Electronics household appliance plant for the production of televisions and washing machines under the Samsung brand, Trend reports, citing the regional administration of the Karaganda region.

The launch became possible thanks to cooperation between the government of Kazakhstan, the Akimat (regional administration) of the Karaganda region, and Samsung.

"Today we are seeing the result of our president's strategic course aimed at attracting investment. This means new technologies and job opportunities for our residents. I want to thank everyone who put in their efforts, knowledge, and time to make this project a reality," said Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Akim (Governor) of the Karaganda region.

The Samsung washing machines produced at the plant are equipped with innovative features and support the SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to control the machines remotely and receive advice for optimal washing.

At the same time, production of high-resolution TVs also began: Crystal UHD 4K, FHD, and HD models. All units support Smart TV features, offer vivid picture quality, access to streaming platforms, and compatibility with smart home systems. Plans for the near future include launching production of QLED TVs.

“Samsung has been doing business in Kazakhstan since the 1990s, and this production launch is the first of its kind in the country. The company has ambitious plans for the future. Representatives from Samsung's Korean headquarters are overseeing the process and ensuring quality control, which will continue until the facility reaches full operational capacity,” said Eugene Chung, president of Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia.

The production lines are set up with modern equipment and run according to Samsung's quality standards - backing up the reliability and durability of the products.



Moreover, the project came about thanks to the economic reforms put in place by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the improvements brought about in the investment climate. Kazakhstan is stepping up its cooperation with Korea and setting up conditions for the localization of high-tech industries.

At the launch ceremony, Azamat Panbayev, Chairman of the Industry Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was present. He noted that they would not stop at the current achievements and will continue working to expand the range of products manufactured.



The project was implemented with the support of the Industrial Development Fund of Kazakhstan and marks an important step in expanding the Kazakhstan-Korea partnership.