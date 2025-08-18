Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market Size To Reach USD 29.6 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 4:11 am - The Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market was USD 16.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Request a free copy of this report:

18th August 2025 – Rising risks to security in the Red Sea and the Strait of Malacca are expected to fuel revenue growth by 2032. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Suez Canal alone handles around 22% of worldwide seaborne container traffic; its interruption requires ships to take longer, more vulnerable routes around Africa. Furthermore, around 94,000 boats pass the Malacca Strait each year, delivering almost 30% of global trade volume.

Governments and the military strengthen national security by protecting trade as well as significant marine assets. ASW offers marine situational awareness by collecting static and dynamic data to create a real-time operating simulation. This decreases the possibility of hostile submarines, piracy, and illegal trade.

This higher risk necessitates a significant deployment of ASW-equipped surface boats, maritime patrol aircraft, and unmanned systems along alternate routes to improve maritime security measures. Furthermore, military contractors might benefit from the growing need for scalable ASW capabilities that can be deployed flexibly in multinational escort missions.

Advancements in digital twin (DT) technology are becoming a prominent trend in the market for anti-submarine warfare solutions. Currently, military operations are highly reliant on current technology that goes beyond classical ballistic warfare. Digital twin technologies are widely used on AWS to improve precision and accuracy in real-time processes.

However, Strict export controls for procuring anti-submarine warfare solutions could hinder market revenue growth. The United States Department of State created export controls for military items and services under 22 U.S.C. 2778 of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and Executive Order 13637. Furthermore, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems are categorized as naval combat systems; exporting this innovative technology requires authorization from the United Kingdom's Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:

Segment market overview and growth Insights:

The Unmanned Platforms segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 11.8% by 2032. Governments across globe are contributing to revenue growth by raising budget allocations, conducting R&D operations, and forming strategic alliances with commercial defence corporations. For example, on April 16, 2025, Vatn Systems announced a strategic agreement with Palantir Technologies to increase its production capacity of autonomous underwater vehicles for the United States military and allied forces.

Active Sonars contributed a significant revenue share in 2024. Demand for active sonars is rising as a result of modernization plans and fleet upgrades, notably in NATO countries. Key market participants are capitalizing on increased demand by awarding government contracts and naval procurement bids. Atlas Elektronik received a substantial order from Denmark's Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) on March 3, 2025.

Regional market overview and growth insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 9.4% by 2032. China and India's expanding economies are transforming the Asia-Pacific into a new global power hub. The South China Sea is an important commerce and maritime waterway for global trade and strategic mobility, promoting the strategic employment of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) for ISR, detection, monitoring, and threat neutralization applications.

North America registered the highest market share in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market. North America has the largest market share in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Solutions Market. The United States' rising defense spending adds considerably to the market's revenue share. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) makes significant investments to bolster national security and maintain its position as the world's premier military force.

Europe represented a significant share of the Anti-Submarine Warfare solutions market in 2024. Rising tensions with Russia, exacerbated by increased submarine activity in the Arctic and Baltic Seas, have prompted European states to upgrade their naval forces and improve underwater surveillance capabilities. NATO nations are actively working to integrate equipment such as the Boeing P-8 Poseidon across allied forces, hence boosting interoperability and joint operations.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market report is:

.Thales Group

.Leonardo SpA

.Saab AB

.BAE Systems PLC

.General Dynamics Corporation

.Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

.Northrop Grumman Corporation

.Lockheed Martin Corporation

.Raytheon Technologies Corporation

.L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

.Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

.General Atomics

.Elbit Systems Ltd.

.Atlas Elektronik

.BlueZone Group

.Boeing

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Thales Group : On 30th January 2025, Thales signed a contract with the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) to supply the French Navy with several hundred SonoFlash sonobuoys. These locally produced sonobuoys, which are produced in collaboration with French SMEs, support France's strategic goals and operational prowess in the fight against submarines.

Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market Insights –

.Download the report summary:

.Request Customization:

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Anti-Submarine Warfare Solution Market on the platform type, weapon type, technology, range, end-use, and region:

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Naval Platforms

.Unmanned Platforms

.Aerial Platforms

Weapon Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Guided ASW Weapons

.Unguided ASW Weapons

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Active Sonars

.Passive Sonars

.Sensors

.Electronic Support Measures

.Command and Control Systems

.Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Short-range

.Medium-range

.Long-range

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Naval Defense Forces

.Coast Guards

.Homeland Security

.Special Operations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East & Africa

Get a preview of the detailed segmentation of market:

About Us: At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies.

Contact Us:

Navistrat Analytics

Visit Us:

Email Us: ...

Follow Us LinkedIn :

This release was published on MarketPressRelease.