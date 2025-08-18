New Bloomberg Law Report Highlights AI And The Impact On The Legal Industry
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of its latest report, Artificial Intelligence: The Impact on the Legal Industry, providing a robust analysis of how artificial intelligence (AI) is disrupting and reshaping the legal industry. The report comprises articles by Bloomberg Law's legal analysts that explore the implications of generative AI, state-level regulations, and AI's influence on law firm operations and attorney workloads.
By leveraging survey insights and expert commentary, the report sheds light on the evolving relationship between technological innovation and legal practice to help law firms and corporate legal departments stay ahead of industry trends.
Highlights of the report include:
-
Generative AI Adoption : A survey-based overview of how generative AI is being utilized for legal tasks, identifying key players and applications.
AI in the Courts : A recap of the first "AI slop"-afflicted opinion, and why courts are struggling to manage this new challenge.
State AI Laws : A primer on the first state AI laws, including insights into how they are shaping pathways for other states across the country.
AI Washing : An assessment into how regulators are addressing dubious public claims, and how lawyers can keep clients out of trouble.
Law Firm Operations: An analysis of AI's ability to change workflows and billing practices, and whether those changes have lived up to attorneys' expectations.
"Artificial intelligence is a game changer for the future of the legal industry, offering opportunities to enhance efficiency while introducing new challenges and complexities," said Alex Butler, head of content & analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Our latest report provides actionable insights that empower legal professionals to better understand and adapt to these shifts."
For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit .
About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .
