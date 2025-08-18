Uganda: Ambassador Zhang Lizhong Attended The Presidential Commissioning Of Busia Gold Mine Project

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KAMPALA, Uganda, August 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

On August 16th, Ambassador Zhang Lizhong was invited to attend the commissioning of Busia Gold Mine Project and the "Painting My Heart, Caring for Africa" Competition in Uganda and delivered a speech. Ugandan President H.E. Museveni, Minister of Energy and Mining Development Hon. Ruth, as well as representatives of Liaoning Hongda Group were also in attendance.

Ambassador Zhang stated that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of two countries, the China-Uganda comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to develop, creating favorable conditions for investment and trade cooperation between both enterprises. Bilateral trade saw significant growth in the first half of this year, and practical cooperation yielded fruitful results. The Chinese government supports Chinese companies in expanding investment and cooperation in Uganda, applying advanced technologies, operating in compliance with laws and regulations, and actively fulfilling their social responsibilities.

Museveni commenced Chinese companies for their positive contributions to Uganda's mining development, providing a large number of job opportunities for local people, and driving Uganda's technological progress and mineral value-added. He welcomed more Chinese companies to do business in Uganda and promote greater development of cooperation between the two countries.

