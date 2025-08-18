OUT OF BOUNDS, #WERIDETOGETHER's NEWEST PSA SERIES SHINES LIGHT ON THE EXPERIENCES OF VICTIMS OF SEXUAL ABUSE
Out of Bounds is a bold new series video series that exposes the realities of grooming and sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports.Post thi
The series is supplemented by four long-form roundtable discussions featuring leading experts in abuse prevention, survivor support, and justice options for survivors. Experts include: Kenyora Johnson, CEO, End Rape on Campus; Tracy DeTomasi, CEO, Callisto; Abby Morris, Athlete Protection & Safety, USA Lacrosse; Dr. Tess M. Kilwein, Clinical & Sports Psychologist; Dr. Tyler Miles, Clinical & Sports Psychologist; Margaret Hoelzer, Olympian & NCAC Spokesperson; Jennifer Almonte, Founder, The I AM Journey; Natasha de Silva, Founder & Principal, Intersection; Bobby Click, Executive Director, EM - Sport Safety; Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Circuit Court Judge & Professor; Doug Fierberg, Attorney & Founder, TFNL Group; and, Elysse Stolpe, Senior Assistant Commonswealth's Attorney, Virginia.
#WeRideTogether welcomes athletes from any sport interested in sharing their stories or explaining what healthy sport means to them to reach out to [email protected] .
Visit to watch and share the "Out of Bounds " series and roundtable discussions and access additional supportive resources.
About #WeRideTogether
Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform, and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.
SOURCE WeRideTogether
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment