OUT OF BOUNDS, #WERIDETOGETHER's NEWEST PSA SERIES SHINES LIGHT ON THE EXPERIENCES OF VICTIMS OF SEXUAL ABUSE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Highlighting the experiences of victims of sexual abuse, both in and out of sport, creates empathy and understanding which promotes survivor support, helps to eliminate the stigma surrounding survivorship, and makes sport safer and healthier for the next generation of athletes," says Carrie Kehring, president and founder of #WeRideTogether. "While each survivor is unique and experiences the aftermath of abuse differently, the Out of Bounds series highlights common themes and threads that we at #WeRideTogether see constantly in our interactions with victims. In creating and releasing this series of PSAs and roundtables, we aim to make survivors feel seen and heard, promote understanding, and create the radical change needed to eliminate sexual abuse in and out of athletics."

Out of Bounds is a bold new series video series that exposes the realities of grooming and sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports.

The series is supplemented by four long-form roundtable discussions featuring leading experts in abuse prevention, survivor support, and justice options for survivors. Experts include: Kenyora Johnson, CEO, End Rape on Campus; Tracy DeTomasi, CEO, Callisto; Abby Morris, Athlete Protection & Safety, USA Lacrosse; Dr. Tess M. Kilwein, Clinical & Sports Psychologist; Dr. Tyler Miles, Clinical & Sports Psychologist; Margaret Hoelzer, Olympian & NCAC Spokesperson; Jennifer Almonte, Founder, The I AM Journey; Natasha de Silva, Founder & Principal, Intersection; Bobby Click, Executive Director, EM - Sport Safety; Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Circuit Court Judge & Professor; Doug Fierberg, Attorney & Founder, TFNL Group; and, Elysse Stolpe, Senior Assistant Commonswealth's Attorney, Virginia.

#WeRideTogether welcomes athletes from any sport interested in sharing their stories or explaining what healthy sport means to them to reach out to [email protected] .

Visit to watch and share the "Out of Bounds " series and roundtable discussions and access additional supportive resources.

About #WeRideTogether

Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform, and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.

