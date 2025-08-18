America's #1 Premium Preserves Brand Bonne Maman® Unveils Concord Grape Fruit Spread

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new offering features generous amounts of premium Concord Grapes, delivering just the right amount of sweetness and a taste that is both familiar and elevated. With an easy-to-spread texture, it transforms the everyday PB&J into something truly special for kids, adults, and food lovers alike.

True to the Bonne Maman promise, Concord Grape Fruit Spread is made with simple, recognizable ingredients, with no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and gluten-free.

Concord Grape remains the #2 overall flavor in the jelly, jam, and preserves (JJP) category - second only to strawberry - representing a $235 million segment. By bringing Bonne Maman's premium quality to this high-demand flavor, the brand is poised to delight consumers and energize the category.

Packaged in Bonne Maman's classic 13 oz. glass-embossed jar, the new spread is available for purchase at select retailers nationwide, including Publix, Whole Foods, Food Lion, Albertsons/Safeway, The Fresh Market, and Sprouts Farmers Market. The suggested retail price is $6.99.

For more information, visit bonnemaman .

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us.

SOURCE Bonne Maman