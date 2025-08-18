Wingstop Reveals Next Drop: BOGO Chicken Tenders
"Tenders are having a moment. But Wingstop tenders are the best there are," said Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. "The response has been incredible, and we're giving fans more of the tenders they're craving with BOGO tenders all week long as their fantasy drafts close and preseason matchups intensify."
Fans can claim their BOGO free 4-piece tenders with promo code BOGOTENDERS when they add an a la carte 4-piece tender to their order at Wingstop or in the Wingstop app – now, for a limited time.
For the latest on Wingstop Drops, fans can follow @Wingstop on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook.
*See Wingstop/Offers for full details.
About Wingstop
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,800 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, the Flavor Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop or follow @Wingstop on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook.
Media Contact
Maddie Lupori
[email protected]
SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment