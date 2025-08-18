Thiel & Team Co-President, Paige Byrd, Recognized For Industry Leadership At Bisnow Dallas Women In AEC Awards
Byrd was selected for this award by her peers through a rigorous nomination process. The Bisnow Power Women initiative annually highlights women who are making a profound impact on the commercial real estate landscape. This year's event specifically spotlights "the outstanding women leading the charge in architecture, engineering, and construction, whose exceptional work is shaping the future of DFW's built environment." Byrd's inclusion in this esteemed group reflects her dedication, innovation, and influence within her professional sphere.
Upon learning of her selection, Paige Byrd shared, "I am deeply honored and truly humbled to be recognized among such an accomplished group of women who are all making significant strides in the AEC industry here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area." She added that the award is "not just a personal achievement but also a reflection of the collaborative spirit and dedication within my own team and the broader industry."
About Thiel & Team
Thiel & Team specializes in creating vibrant amenity spaces for hospitality and multifamily residential clients nationwide. Offering architecture, interior design, and procurement, they meticulously design spaces that resonate with their clients' customers, creating memorable and enriching experiences that deliver a competitive edge. Their philosophy, rooted in approachability, responsiveness, and deep collaboration, ensures that they listen closely and work with clients every step of the way. This seamless, high-touch client experience stems from their commitment to team growth, guaranteeing projects are delivered with passion, expertise, and care. For specialized industry experience, creativity, and a satisfying partnership, Thiel & Team enriches lives by design. To learn more, visit .
Attachment
-
Paige Byrd, Co-President of Thiel & Team
