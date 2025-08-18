Pinkberry Introduces New Limited-Time Coffee-Inspired Indulgence

"Pinkberry's new White Mocha swirl is a velvety blend of creamy white chocolate and rich mocha with smooth coffee notes creating a rich flavor," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Pinkberry. "The White Mocha swirl is topped with crispy chocolate fudge wafer rolls that add a satisfying crunch with a drizzle of mocha sauce, and it's finished with a dreamy cloud of whipped cream."

Pinkberry's® White Mocha frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores nationwide until October 30, 2025.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

White Mocha

Promotional Combination:

White Mocha is a non-tart frozen yogurt topped with chocolate fudge wafer rolls, mocha sauce and whipped topping

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit

