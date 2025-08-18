Wuxi XDC Continues To Deliver Robust Business Growth And Financial Results In 1H 2025, Strengthening Global CRDMO Leadership Position In Bioconjugates Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, stated, "In the first half of 2025, WuXi XDC has once again exemplified the robustness of our integrated CRDMO model and the agility of our global teams. Amid a rapidly advancing bioconjugate landscape, we delivered record growth in project signing, expanded our customer base, and advanced our technology platforms and capacity expansion milestones. These achievements underscore our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success. As we look to the future, we remain committed to high-quality execution with lean operation, investing in frontier technology, and empowering our clients to explore and unlock new modalities. We are confident in our ability to lead the next wave of bioconjugate breakthroughs and to continue delivering value to our customers and stakeholders." Financial Highlights Revenue The Group's revenue increased by 62.2% YoY to RMB 2,700.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to (i) the growth in the number of customers and projects, driven by continued active development of the global ADC and broader bioconjugates market, (ii) the increasing market share through the Group's established position as a leading ADC CRDMO service provider in that market, and (iii) the steady advancement of the Group's projects into later stages. Gross Profit and Its Margin The Group's gross profit increased by 82.2% YoY to RMB 975.2 million, with a gross profit margin of 36.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and a 4.0 percentage points increase compared to that of the corresponding period in 2024. This improvement is driven by (i) the enhanced overall operation and manufacturing efficiency, (ii) the utilization ratio of its production facilities continued to improve, and (iii) the faster ramp-up of the production line (BCM2 L2). Adjusted Net Profit Before Interest Income and Expense and Its Margin The Group's adjusted net profit before interest income and expense increased by 69.6% YoY to RMB 732.6 million. The margin of adjusted net profit before interest income and expense improved to 27.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a 1.2 percentage points increase compared to that of the corresponding period in 2024. Adjusted Net Profit Including Interest Income and Expense and Its Margin The Group's adjusted net profit including interest income and expense increased by 50.1% YoY to RMB 800.8 million. The margin of adjusted net profit including interest income and expense is 29.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net Profit and Its Margin The Group's net profit increased by 52.7% YoY to RMB 745.7 million. The significant growth in the Group's net profit during the Reporting Period is generally in line with the Group's revenue and business growth (after taking into account the effects of non-cash share-based compensation). The net profit margin of the Group is 27.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Customers and Projects Highlights

We have continuously expanded our customer base, reaching a cumulative total of 563, through strong customer-enabling empowerment. Notably, 13 out of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies (*ranked by 2024 revenue) have partnered with us in various stages of projects.



From January to July 2025, 75% of acquired ADC companies in M&A transactions are our customers. Additionally, our customers captured more than 75 %[1] of the total deal value in licensing deals (*deal size exceeding USD 1 billion) over the same period. These metrics underscore our unmatched ability to accelerate customer growth and catalyze transformative global partnerships.

The "Enable, Follow, and Win the Molecule" strategy continued to drive sustained and rapid project growth. The total number of integrated CMC projects ("iCMC projects") is 225, with 37 newly signed integrated projects in 1H 2025, hitting a new high record. The Group has successfully secured 11 PPQ projects and 1 commercial stage project.

[1] For companies that do not have im-house CDMO capabilities and to use third party to manufacture it's ADC.



The newly signed 37 iCMC projects showcased highly differentiated targets and innovative modalities, aligning with global bioconjugate innovation momentum. This strategic achievement not only signifies our successful capture of the current trend but also firmly establishes a robust foundation for future business growth.



The Group has a diversified project base covering both innovative ADC and broader bioconjugate ("XDC") projects. The total number of integrated ADC projects reached 201, and the number of integrated XDC projects increased to 24.

The Group is committed to pioneering the development of the bioconjugate industry and meeting various development requirements from our customers. In the first half of 2025, the Group generated over 2,300 conjugate molecules of multiple modalities, including bispecific ADCs, dual-payload ADCs, degrader-antibody conjugates (DAC), antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC), antibody-peptide conjugates (APC), antibody chelator conjugates (ACC), etc.

Fully Integrated R&D Technology Platform



The Group strives to empower customers with cutting-edge conjugation and payload-linker technologies, along with extensive expertise in bioconjugate development capabilities to fulfill diverse R&D requirements.



Conjugation Technology -The proprietary WuXiDARxTM technology aims to meet customers' demands for highly homogeneous ADCs with a range of clinically validated and distinct DAR values. An increasing number of novel modalities (AOC, APC, and dual-payload ADC) are being developed by using our WuXiDARxTM technology. The proprietary X-LinC technology can significantly improve plasma stability by replacing the maleimide connector, thereby potentially enhancing ADC stability and therapeutic window.



Linker-payload technology -The Group is developing its proprietary Camptothecin(CPT) payload and hydrophilic linker to enable ADCs with better stability, hydrophilicity, and tolerability. The newly launched WuXiTecan-1 and WuXiTecan-2 demonstrated excellent efficacy and safety profiles (in mice and monkeys), with potential collaboration under discussion.

By leveraging a diverse suite of in-house technology, extensive expertise, and collaborations with third parties, the Group maintains a leading position in the innovation of novel modalities by empowering customers to conduct differentiated and diverse R&D activities, with a focus on exploring cutting-edge areas such as bispecific ADCs, dual-payload ADCs, DAC, AOC, APC, etc.

Capacity Expansion and Business Operation Updates



The total number of full-time employees increased by 51.7% YoY to 2,270 in the Group, driven by rapid business growth and the Group's capacity expansion.



The Group has adopted a centralized quality assurance system across its All-in-One manufacturing facilities in the Wuxi site to safeguard product quality. During the reporting period, the Group maintained a high execution standard and delivered a 100% success rate to global customers. Notably, there are 4 PPQ component campaigns executed in 1H 2025.

All the Group's manufacturing operations are conducted in accordance with the GMP regulations set by the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. The Group has completed more than 160 GMP audits from global customers, including 16 audits by EU Qualified Persons.



Singapore site achieved the milestone of mechanical completion in June 2025 and has officially moved into the facility C&Q (Commissioning and Qualification) stage. The Singapore site is expected to achieve Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) release in 1H 2026.



With the GMP release of DP3 facility ("DP3") in July 2025, the Wuxi site has further increased its integrated manufacturing capacities. The DP5 facility ("DP5") is currently under construction and scheduled to achieve GMP release in 2027. The BCM2 L2 has been swiftly ramped up since its official launch in November 2024.

The Group received multiple awards from the 2025 Extel (previously "Institutional Investor") ranking in diverse categories, signifying our commitment to corporate governance and high-quality investor interactions.

Key Financials

( for the six months ended June 30 )

Key Financials (RMB Mn) 1H 2025 1H 2024 YoY% Revenue 2,700.9 1,665.2 62.2 % Gross Profit Margin (%) 975.2 36.1% 535.3 32.1% 82.2 % Adjusted Net Profit Before Interest Income and Expense Margin (%) 732.6 27.1% 432.0 25.9% 69.6 % Adjusted Net Profit Including Interest Income and Expense Margin (%) 800.8 29.6% 533.6 32.0% 50.1 % Net Profit Margin (%) 745.7 27.6% 488.2 29.3% 52.7 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain, and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks relating to, among other things, the ability of our service offerings to compete effectively, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings, and our ability to protect our customers' intellectual property. Our forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or listing rules. Accordingly, you are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

Use of Adjusted Financial Measures (Non-IFRS Measures)

The Group defines "adjusted net profit before interest income and expense attributable to owners of the Company" as net profit attributable to owners of the Company after elimination of share-based compensation expense, interest income (including interest income from bank balances, short-term bank deposits and time deposits) and interest expense from borrowings as a non-operating item. Adjusted net profit including interest income and expense attributable to owners of the Company is defined as net profit attributable to owners of the Company (an IFRS measure) after elimination of share-based compensation expense as a non-cash item. We believe that the adjusted financial measures used in this presentation are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual and non-recurring items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. However, the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit:

