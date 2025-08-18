Yesway Raises $200,000 For Texas Hill Country Communities Affected By Kerr County Floods, Demonstrating Deep Commitment To The Communities It Serves

Donations will benefit the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , a company with deep Texas roots and one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, today announced that it has raised $200,000 to support Texas Hill Country communities impacted by the devastating Independence Day weekend floods-far surpassing its original fundraising goal. This achievement reflects the extraordinary generosity of Yesway and Allsup's customers, employees, and supplier partners, and underscores Yesway's deep commitment to the communities it proudly serves.

Yesway launched the campaign with an initial corporate commitment of $100,000, rallying its network to provide critical relief to neighbors in need. Donations will go to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund , which is dedicated to addressing urgent needs and supporting long-term recovery.

"We feel deeply for our fellow Texans in the Texas Hill Country," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We hope these funds will ease immediate hardships and help rebuild these vibrant communities. We are grateful to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for ensuring these resources go where they can do the most good."

Trkla continued, "Our heartfelt thanks go to our supplier partners-including Good2Grow-whose generosity amplified this effort. We are equally inspired by our compassionate Yesway and Allsup's customers and employees, who contributed more than $80,000 at our stores across the nine states where we operate."

This dedication to community is the same spirit that has fueled Yesway's growth. In just the past several years, the company has developed and opened 85 new stores, modern, full-service convenience destinations designed to meet local needs and foster strong community connections. From small towns to growing suburbs, Yesway's investment in new stores represents a long-term commitment to creating jobs, supporting local economies, and being there for customers in good times and challenging ones alike.

"On behalf of all of us at Yesway, thank you to everyone who contributed," Trkla concluded. "Your compassion and generosity will make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by these floods, and we are honored to stand with the Texas Hill Country during this difficult time."

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 444 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 85 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit yesway .

About The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country: Founded in 1982, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a public charitable foundation that supports nonprofits and local causes in the region. The Community Foundation grants funds to charities and awards scholarships to students throughout the Hill Country. On average, the Foundation distributes approximately $6 million each year.

