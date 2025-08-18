SCORE DEALS THIS BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON WITH PLANET FITNESS' PERKSFEST

Now through August 29, Planet Fitness members can save on popular brands with exclusive deals in the PF App

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is jumpstarting the back to school season and offering exclusive deals from top national brands for Classic Card and PF Black Card® members.

Launching today through August 29, Planet Fitness members can unlock exclusive deals from top brands including Apple Music, Factor, Headspace and NOBULL. Whether you're stocking up for the school year or stepping up your fitness game, now is the perfect time to save on the brands you already enjoy – and, if you're not a member and want access to these great deals and more, join Planet Fitness today at the club nearest you or online here . Beyond exclusive deals from popular, well-known brands, Planet Fitness offers an affordable, high-value fitness experience where everyone can grow stronger together.

According to a recent National Retail Federation survey, families with students in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average of $858 on school supplies, shoes, clothing and electronics this school year.*

"Planet Fitness knows that back to school season can put a strain on family budgets, which is why we strive to offer a high value, affordable membership and exclusive PF Perks deals that help lighten that load," said Justin Unger, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Planet Fitness. "So far this year, we've helped our members save nearly $6 million dollars** on brands they love. We are proud to offer value that extends beyond our physical footprint and are committed to delivering an unmatched, Judgement Free experience both in our clubs and in our members' everyday lives."

As part of PerksFest, Planet Fitness members can access these exclusive offers through August 29:



Apple Music: PF Black Card® members can enjoy up to three months free, Classic Card members up to two months free

Factor: Receive $140 off nutritious, chef-prepared meals + free shipping

FitBod: 40% discount on monthly or yearly subscription

Headspace: 20% off annual subscription

HelloFresh: Get a free high-protein item for life + up to 11 free meals

HEYDUDE: Save 30% on select comfortable and stylish footwear

Lume: 20% off your order of $20+

Mando: 20% off your order of $20+

NOBULL: 40% off NOBULL recs

PF Store: Save 35% on your purchase

Shark/Ninja: Use a 13% stackable discount code on both Shark and Ninja products WeightWatchers: 60% off with select plan purchase

Beyond PerksFest savings, Planet Fitness' year-round PF Perks program continues to offer members exclusive deals and discounts*** from their favorite brands, supporting their ongoing commitment to strength and wellness.

To view all of the special Perks that Planet Fitness members have access to during PerksFest and throughout the year, or for more information, download the PF App or visit Planetfitness/pf-membership-perks . Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at href="" target="_blank" planetfitnes .

*The National Retail Federation's annual 2025 back-to-school survey

**From Jan. 1, 2025 to Aug. 7, 2025

***Restrictions apply. Must be a Planet Fitness member. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Offers valid on select products only, see specific offer for details. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2025 Planet Fitness Franchising

