Duke Energy Supports Local Conservation Efforts With $550,000 In Funding For North Carolina Environmental Impact Programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced $550,000 in grants for environmental impact programs in North Carolina. The funding will support a variety of projects aimed at enhancing and preserving the state's natural surroundings.

What's happening: Nineteen programs are receiving Duke Energy Foundation grants to help bolster the natural environment of North Carolina communities through vegetation enhancement, cleanup initiatives and improvements to natural spaces.

Why it matters: Promoting a thriving natural environment is key to supporting the well-being of the communities Duke Energy serves. By uplifting community partners that are working to champion conservation efforts, Duke Energy Foundation is supporting those who know their communities best.

Zoom out: Duke Energy Foundation has provided grants totaling $6.6 million to support environmental impact programs across North Carolina over the past five years.

What they're saying



Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president: "North Carolina's natural surroundings are an asset to our communities, our residents and our economic growth. We're proud to work alongside local nonprofits to promote our state's natural resources and build communities that are great places to live, work and play." Kyle Prairie, CEO/Executive Director, Keep North Carolina Beautiful: "We are deeply grateful to Duke Energy for their generous support of the 2025 Greatest American Cleanup. Their investment in this statewide effort enables our affiliates and partners to roll up their sleeves and make a tangible impact in communities across North Carolina. Thanks to Duke Energy's commitment, we're not only providing the tools and resources needed to tackle litter and recycling – we're also empowering thousands of volunteers to help create a cleaner, more beautiful North Carolina for everyone."

Grant recipients



Alliance for Cape Fear Trees

Broad River Greenway

Carolina Raptor Center

Catawba County Historical Association

City of Greensboro

City of Lumberton

Daniel Jonathan Stowe Conservancy

Gateway Environmental Initiative

Happy Roots

Keep Durham Beautiful

Keep North Carolina Beautiful

North Carolina Arboretum Society

North Carolina Coastal Federation

North Carolina Wildlife Federation

Sturgeon City of Jacksonville

Town of Cary

Town of Sylva

TreesCharlotte Wildlife & Outdoor Recreation Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

