Duke Energy Supports Local Conservation Efforts With $550,000 In Funding For North Carolina Environmental Impact Programs
-
Grants will fund programs focused on protecting and improving natural environments, biodiversity and community resilience
Funds will benefit 19 environmental impact programs, including conservation groups and community-led initiatives
Over $6.6 million in environmental impact grants have been awarded over the past five years
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced $550,000 in grants for environmental impact programs in North Carolina. The funding will support a variety of projects aimed at enhancing and preserving the state's natural surroundings.
What's happening: Nineteen programs are receiving Duke Energy Foundation grants to help bolster the natural environment of North Carolina communities through vegetation enhancement, cleanup initiatives and improvements to natural spaces.
Why it matters: Promoting a thriving natural environment is key to supporting the well-being of the communities Duke Energy serves. By uplifting community partners that are working to champion conservation efforts, Duke Energy Foundation is supporting those who know their communities best.
Zoom out: Duke Energy Foundation has provided grants totaling $6.6 million to support environmental impact programs across North Carolina over the past five years.
What they're saying
-
Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president: "North Carolina's natural surroundings are an asset to our communities, our residents and our economic growth. We're proud to work alongside local nonprofits to promote our state's natural resources and build communities that are great places to live, work and play."
Kyle Prairie, CEO/Executive Director, Keep North Carolina Beautiful: "We are deeply grateful to Duke Energy for their generous support of the 2025 Greatest American Cleanup. Their investment in this statewide effort enables our affiliates and partners to roll up their sleeves and make a tangible impact in communities across North Carolina. Thanks to Duke Energy's commitment, we're not only providing the tools and resources needed to tackle litter and recycling – we're also empowering thousands of volunteers to help create a cleaner, more beautiful North Carolina for everyone."
Grant recipients
-
Alliance for Cape Fear Trees
Broad River Greenway
Carolina Raptor Center
Catawba County Historical Association
City of Greensboro
City of Lumberton
Daniel Jonathan Stowe Conservancy
Gateway Environmental Initiative
Happy Roots
Keep Durham Beautiful
Keep North Carolina Beautiful
North Carolina Arboretum Society
North Carolina Coastal Federation
North Carolina Wildlife Federation
Sturgeon City of Jacksonville
Town of Cary
Town of Sylva
TreesCharlotte
Wildlife & Outdoor Recreation Foundation
Duke Energy Foundation
Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.
More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.
Contact: Garrett Poorman
X/Twitter: @DukeEnergyNC
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
SOURCE Duke EnergyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment