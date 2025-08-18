Cassaday & Company Names Dr. Waleed Bississo Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bississo brings over 20 years of leadership in financial services, strategic planning, and operational transformation. Most recently, he served as Operations Executive at the Bank of America Academy, the company's training entity serving over 200,000 employees annually. He also championed operational excellence initiatives that saved 50,000 work hours in 2024 and maintained a 100% associate satisfaction rating for seven years.

"When I founded Cassaday & Company in 1993, my vision was to create a one-stop shop where clients could address every aspect of their financial lives in one place, guided by highly skilled professionals committed to doing what is best for them," said Stephan Cassaday, Chairman & CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc. "Waleed's operational expertise and commitment to innovation align perfectly with that vision. His leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated services while continuing to meet the highest standards of excellence for our clients."

Bississo will lead firmwide operations, resource planning, and process improvements to drive innovation and sustainable growth. He will focus on enhancing the firm's ability to deliver comprehensive services while ensuring operational decisions support what's best for clients. His background includes initiatives in budget management, technology adoption, and organizational development.

Bississo holds a Doctorate in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California, and an MBA and a Master of Science in Marketing from Johns Hopkins University.

"Cassaday & Company's reputation for integrity, client focus, and innovation is unmatched," said Bississo. "I'm honored to join the firm and help shape the next chapter of its growth."

