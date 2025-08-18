First Pacific Bank Named 2025 BBB Torch Awards For Ethics Finalist

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California (BBB) has named First Pacific Bank as a finalist for the 2025 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics . The program raises awareness in marketplace ethics and recognizes businesses that operate with the highest levels of integrity.

“We are honored to be named a finalist for the 2025 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of First Pacific Bank.“At the heart of great banking are strong relationships and ethical decision-making-principles that have guided our work from the beginning. This recognition from the BBB reflects our team's commitment to doing what's right for our clients, our communities, and each other. Integrity isn't just a value for us, it's a guiding principle for how we do business every day. I want to thank our employees-their dedication to doing the right thing is what truly earned this honor.”

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company, and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.

All finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community. Finalists have illustrated the character of their organization's leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in its community.

“In a world where shortcuts are easy and ethics aren't always front and center, these finalists prove that integrity is not only possible - it's powerful. We're proud to shine a light on companies that show us how business can be both successful and impactful,” Kindra Maples, Senior Director of Strategic Engagement.

One winner from each category will be announced at an awards show on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. For a complete list of this year's BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists, visit Text>torch awards.bbb .

About Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California

Better Business Bureau (BBB) has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2024, people turned to more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 5.5 million businesses, and 725,000 times for BBB charity reports on 12,000 local and national charities. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California serves Greater Arizona and Southern, Central and Inland California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products, event and meeting spaces. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.