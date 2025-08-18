Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group Wins Three Awards In The 2025 Brandon Hall Grouptm HCM Excellence Awards®

Transit industry leadership development program earns two Silver and one Bronze awards for executive, leadership, and team development excellence

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group (CPWCG), a leader in People-Forward LeadershipTM and organizational development, won three awards from the 2025 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards®, capturing two Silver awards in Leadership Development and one Bronze award in Talent Management.

The firm earned Silver for Best Executive Development Program, Silver for Best Leadership Development Program, and Bronze for Best Team Development Program. These awards recognize CPWCG's People-Forward Executive Leadership Development Program, delivered in partnership with C-TRAN . Winners were announced on August 14, 2025.

The award-winning People-Forward Executive Leadership Development Program was a comprehensive 12-month initiative that strengthened how transit executives lead through personalized coaching and collaborative group sessions focused on human connection and strategic communication. Due to its success, the program is currently in its second year.

Key outcomes included measurable ROI through improved operational performance and employee productivity, enhanced executive decision-making and cross-functional alignment, stronger team cohesion across organizational levels, and sustainable leadership practices that prioritize people while driving business results.

"Our People-Forward LeadershipTM approach proves that when executives lead with clarity and build psychological safety, they create measurable business impact," said Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, JD, PhD, ACC, Founder and CEO of CPWCG. "These awards validate what we've seen when working with transit leaders who coach their teams and foster collaborative cultures to drive both engagement and performance."

"We've made incredible strides through this program, and it was imperative to keep the momentum going to ensure we successfully navigate the cultural and workforce transformation we're implementing," said Leann Caver, CEO of C-TRAN. "The continued investment in our leadership development is essential as we build a more connected, people-forward organization."

This marks CPWCG's second consecutive year of recognition. In 2024, the firm received a Bronze Excellence Award for Best Learning Program for its psychological safety initiative in the nonprofit sector.

Entries underwent rigorous evaluation by veteran industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives across four key criteria: alignment with business needs and environment; program design, functionality, and delivery; adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity; and overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group, along with the other Excellence Award winners, will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, taking place from February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida, with select winners presenting their leading practices.

About Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group is a people-centered organization that partners with forward‐thinking organizations to nurture leaders at every level. Through the firm's proprietary People-Forward Leadership framework, grounded in leader self-awareness, empowered ecosystems (high-performing teams), and continuous learning (psychological safety and culture), CPWCG has delivered executive coaching, immersive workshops, and scalable leadership development programs to increase engagement, performance, and retention for over 10+ years. Need support in these areas? Reach out to us at

About C-TRAN

C-TRAN is Clark County, Washington's public transportation agency, serving approximately 350,000 residents across Vancouver, Battle Ground, Camas, Washougal, and surrounding communities. Founded in 1981, C-TRAN operates 29 bus routes, paratransit services, and an on-demand rideshare service, providing safe, reliable transportation, including express commuter service to downtown Portland.

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, Brandon Hall GroupTM has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awards® program is known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

